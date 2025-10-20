Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 39

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 39, the league announced Monday.

Evander earned his 12th starting TOTMD honors of the season, the most individual honors in a season in club history, after scoring a goal and adding an assist in FC Cincinnati's 3-0 win over CF Montréal Saturday at TQL Stadium.

The Brazilian's assist of Nick Hagglund's opening goal, headed directly off a corner kick, sent FC Cincinnati ahead 1-0 in the 33rd minute. The assist marked his fifth game-winning assist this season, second most in MLS.

Evander doubled Cincinnati's lead in the 56th minute with a historic goal for him personally and in club history. It marked his 22nd goal in all competitions in 2025, the most in a single season in club history, and it was his 18th in MLS play which finishes the season tied for the club record for MLS goals in a season (18: Brandon Vazquez & Brenner, both in 2022).

Evander finished the MLS season with 33 goal contributions (18 G, 15 A), tied for third most in MLS and level with the club record (Luciano Acosta, 33 GC in 2024). Evander's 12 games this season with multiple goal contributions were second in MLS only behind Lionel Messi (14).

The selections for Evander marked the 33rd recognition of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. A full list can be found below.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench, 38-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25, 29, 33, 35, 39)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench, 26)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (26-Bench)

- Pavel Bucha (29)

- Brenner (35-Bench)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21, 25)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 39)

F: Anders Dreyer (SD), Victor Olatunji (RSL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Kerwin Vargas (CLT), Evander (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (TOR), Amahl Pellegrino (SD)

D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Andrés Herrera (CLB)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Eric Quill (DAL)

Bench: Michael Collodi (DAL), Kaick (DAL), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Joseph Paintsil (LA)







