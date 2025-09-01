Inter Miami CF Finishes Runner up in Leagues Cup 2025

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







SEATTLE, Wa. - Inter Miami CF fell 3-0 against Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final at Lumen Park in Seattle, Washington and concluded its run as runners up in the competition.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende flanking them down the wings; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

The home side opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a goal from Osaze De Rosario.

Seattle Sounders extended its lead in the second half with goals from Álex Roldán in the 84th minute and Paul Rothrock in the 89th minute.

The 3-0 scoreline remained unchanged through the final whistle and Inter Miami concluded its Leagues Cup 2025 as runners up in the tournament. By finishing second in the tournament, Inter Miami also secured a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

Next, Inter Miami will resume MLS regular season action with a match on the road against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Scoring Summary:

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Álex Roldán) 26', Álex Roldán (PK) 84', Paul Rothrock (Álex Roldan) 89'

Misconduct:

MIA - Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card 69'), Yannick Bright (Yellow Card 82')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Seattle Sounders FC - GK Andrew Thomas; D Álex Roldán, Yeimar Gómez, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; M Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldán; Paul Rothrock (Kim Kee-Hee 90+1'), Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minoungou 78'), Pedro de la Vega (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 61'); F Osaze De Rosario (Danny Leiva 61')

Unused Substitutes - GK Jacob Castro, Stefan Frei; D Cody Baker, Jon Bell, Travian Sousa; M Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Ian Fray (Fafa Picault 72'), Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján (Telasco Segovia 57'), Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright (Benjamin Cremaschi 85'), Sergio Busquets; Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende; F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo, William Yarbrough; D Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor, Marcelo Weigandt; M Santiago Morales, Baltasar Rodríguez, David Ruiz

Details of the Game:

Date: August 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lumen Field

Stats:

Possession:

SEA - 37.6%

MIA - 62.4%

Shots:

SEA - 11

MIA - 11

Saves:

SEA - 6

MIA - 1

Corners:

SEA - 4

MIA - 8

Fouls:

SEA - 11

MIA - 12







