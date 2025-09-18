Columbus Crew Fall to New York City FC

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







Match Notes:

The Columbus Crew lost, 3-2, at New York City FC in Yankee Stadium.

The loss snaps the Crew's six-game unbeaten streak against New York City FC dating back to 2022 (3-1-3).

Despite the scoreline, the Crew have secured a point in 25 of 32 road matches (14-7-11) since 2024.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored the Black & Gold's opening goal in the 40th minute via a penalty kick won by forward Wessam Abou Ali.

Gazdag earned his third goal with the Crew (second penalty conversion) and his fifth of 2025 (two goals with the Philadelphia Union).

The Hungarian has notched eight goals in his MLS career against New York City FC (four regular season, four postseason).

Forward Wessam Abou Ali notched the Crew's second goal in the 60th minute, finishing a header following a cross by midfielder Max Arfsten.

Abou Ali has scored in back-to-back matches.

Arfsten posted his fifth assist of the season. He earned assists in back-to-back matches for the second time in his MLS career and improved to nine goal contributions in 2025 (four goals, five assists).

Homegrown midfielder Taha Habroune provided the secondary assist on Abou Ali's score, the assist of his career.

Midfielder Hugo Picard started his first career match with the Crew.

The Crew host Toronto FC on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Sept. 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







