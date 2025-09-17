Will Reilly to be Re-Evaluated in Three-To-Four Weeks
Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Will Reilly suffered a right hamstring strain in the club's match against Columbus Crew on Saturday and will be re-evaluated in approximately three-to-four weeks. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United (5-13-11, 26 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 20 when it hosts San Diego FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
