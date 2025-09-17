Whitecaps Take Down Forge FC, to Host Final

VANCOUVER, BC - For the fourth consecutive year, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will vie for the Voyageurs Cup in the TELUS Canadian Championship Final on October 1 at BC Place.

After a 2-2 draw in the August opening leg against Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Forge FC, the Blue and White advanced to the championship final via an inspired 4-0 return leg triumph - 6-2 on aggregate.

The 'Caps will now face another CPL side in the final - either Atlético Ottawa or Vancouver FC of Langley. The second leg in Ottawa is set for this Thursday, with Vancouver FC holding a 3-1 advantage.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen started five Canadians: goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer, defender Belal Halbouni, midfielder Jeevan Badwal, and speedy attackers Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson.

The 'Caps defensive corps received an early wake-up call from Forge FC. A minute-and-a-half in, attacker Tristan Borges darted deep into the box. He quickly dished a ball to the near post towards the boots of Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, who steered a point-blank low volley towards goal that Boehmer expertly denied.

That stop woke the home side up. Nelson tapped forward a through ball for midfielder J.C. Ngando. The swift Cameroonian sprinted into the box and engaged Forge FC defender Daniel Nimick in a one-on-one battle. Ngando juked and jived before his dribbler stung the palms of Forge FC 'keeper Jassem Koleilat to provide a corner kick.

Sebastian Berhalter, who wore the captain's armband, stepped up to drill a powerful looper that perfectly dipped for Tristan Blackmon to nod in at the far post for a 1-0 lead. It was his fifth goal across all competitions this year.

Berhalter's remarkable season continued as a premier set-up man. The 24-year-old American international collected his 12th helper across all competitions; he also moved up to third all-time in assists during the Whitecaps FC MLS era with 23.

Ngando followed up with a glorious opportunity, as he made space behind the Forge FC back line to redirect an Ahmed cross for a 12-yard crack that Koleilat leapt to punch away.

Whitecaps FC saw the left wing as an area to exploit. At the quarter-hour, Nelson pulled his own version of Ngando's earlier dance to force Koleilat into another acrobatic denial.

But Ngando's determination finally paid off at the half-hour mark, as he collected a short Ahmed pass, and noticed that Koleilat was a wee bit off his goal line. At the top of the box, Ngando flexed his muscles to drill an effort off the woodwork and in for the insurance marker at 2-0. Ahmed extended his career high with his eighth helper across all competitions so far this season.

For a nervy moment, the boys from Hamilton recovered. Forward Nana Ampomah collected a 30-yard booted ball down the pitch and tested Boehmer high. The 'keeper issued an emphatic 'No' as he used all of his six-foot-two frame to jump skyward and held on.

Before the half ended, Nelson put Koleilat on notice with a sly 18-yard bender that barely swerved outside the far post.

After play restarted, both Nelson and striker Daniel Ríos came close to adding to the lead before Forge FC defender Marko Jevremović was too rambunctious in the box. Jevremović was booked for pulling the shirt of Belal Halbouni, as referee Michael Venne pointed to the penalty spot.

Captain Berhalter stepped up. He stutter-stepped to send Koleilat the wrong way, then calmly slotted it into the net to salt the match away at 3-0.

Ahmed almost provided a fourth goal with a diagonal cross that had a little too much mustard on it at the far post for an onrushing Ríos.

Chances just kept coming as Whitecaps FC substitute Rayan Elloumi stuck his boot out in vain as he barely missed deflecting a cross from Tate Johnson.

Five minutes from time, Elloumi's effort paid off as he notched his first assist with the first team with a ball flashed across goal for a Nelson tap-in for a 4-0 final.

Next up, Whitecaps FC return to the last stretch of MLS regular season play. After securing a postseason berth earlier this week, the boys from the Village of Vancouver hope to continue the good vibes on the road this Saturday, September 20 at Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Next week, Whitecaps FC return home with a chance to win a record eighth Cascadia Cup in a clash versus Portland Timbers on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT. For ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Michael Venne

Attendance: 10,752

Scoring Summary

7' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Sebastian Berhalter)

28' - VAN - J.C. Ngando (Ali Ahmed)

49' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (penalty kick)

85' - VAN - Jayden Nelson (Rayan Elloumi)

Cautions

18' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal

26' - FOR - Rezart Rama

34' - FOR - Alessandro Hojabrpour

48' - FOR - Marko Jevremović

80' - VAN - Kenji Cabrera

Statistics

Possession: VAN 58% - FOR 42%

Shots: VAN 22 - FOR 8

Shots on Goal: VAN 9 - FOR 2

Saves: VAN 2 - FOR 5

Fouls: VAN 16 - FOR 9

Offsides: VAN 0 - FOR 3

Corners: VAN 5 - FOR 6

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo, 12.Belal Halbouni, 33.Tristan Blackmon (2.Mathías Laborda 83'), 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter © (6.Ralph Priso 76'), 59.Jeevan Badwal (20.Andrés Cubas HT); 22.Ali Ahmed (17.Kenji Cabrera 63'), 26.J.C. Ngando, 7.Jayden Nelson; 14.Daniel Ríos (75.Rayan Elloumi 63')

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 13.Thomas Müller, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina

Forge FC

1.Jassem Koleilat; 24.Rezart Rama, 3.Marko Jevremović, 10.Kyle Bekker © (8.Elimane Cissé 60'), 5.Daniel Nimick (6.Benjamin Paton 60'); 13.Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, 18.Molham Babouli, 11.Nana Ampomah (7.David Choinière 72'); 21.Alessandro Hojabrpour, 9.Brian Wright (17.Hoce Massunda HT), 19.Tristan Borges (27.Victor Klonaridis 60')

Substitutes not used

36.Dino Bontis, 4.Christos Liatifis, 27.Victor Klonaridis, 28.Keito Lipovschek, 32.Zayne Bruno







