LA Galaxy and Ryoko Rain Launch Special 2025 Capsule Collection During September 20 Match

LOS ANGELES - Luxury streetwear brand Ryoko Rain and the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today unveiled a six-piece capsule collection designed to highlight the Club's iconic identity through a new lens. The collection showcases players off the pitch in metaphorical moments that bend the rules of uniform and style. Fans can purchase these unique items in store beginning September 20 and online at lagalaxy.com/ryokorain the next day.

Designed by Ryoko Rain Founder and Creative Director Garrett James, the six-piece collection features a textured jacket, short-sleeved button-down, washed blue T-shirt, loose-fit pants, and two textured caps in blue and gray. The designs blend the LA Galaxy's iconic colors with Ryoko Rain's unique symbolic storytelling approach.

Each piece draws inspiration from the time between matches. The collection's visuals show LA Galaxy players inside a retro-modern house, shown in surreal, off-script scenes like painting lines on the lawn and calling tactics from a sofa. Each scene reimagines football's disciplines through everyday life, highlighting the collection in a bold, unexpected setting.

"We're always looking for ways to take collaborations to the next level, so we thought, let's showcase this collection off the pitch and into a setting the players and fans might not be used to," said James. "We appreciate the LA Galaxy for allowing us to get creative and for using these moments that showcase the discipline of the game with the style of our brand."

"With six MLS Cup titles, the LA Galaxy has built a legacy rooted in championship culture and a commitment to pushing the game forward," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Thanks to the creative and careful design efforts of Garrett James and Ryoko Rain, this collaboration blends our winning identity with bold design and storytelling. It's a fresh way to connect with our fans and celebrate the spirit of LA Galaxy soccer beyond the pitch."

The collaboration merges Ryoko Rain's narrative-driven design approach with the LA Galaxy's winning legacy, which has consistently advanced LA soccer culture both on and off the field. For James, the butterfly, the brand's emblem, symbolizes transformation, strength, growth, beauty, and power. Just as the Galaxy embodies ambition, resilience, and innovation in football, Ryoko Rain reflects those same qualities through design. Together, the partnership takes the game into spaces it's never explored before.

Ryoko Rain was founded by James in 2021, whose vision is shaped by the legacy of his Japanese heritage and the family values passed down from previous generations. This cultural influence is central to Ryoko Rain's aesthetic and purpose, as each garment is designed to tell a story of transformation, resilience, and community.

LA Galaxy Capsule Collections and collaborations are limited-edition apparel lines designed to make a statement and deepen the club's presence in fashion culture. Each drop reflects unique creative team-ups with brands and artists, such as MENACE x LA Galaxy in 2023 and Sworn to Us x LA Galaxy in 2024, offering fans exclusive pieces like hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and more that help the brand move beyond the pitch.







