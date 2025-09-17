Whitecaps FC to Host 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday, October 1 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, as the 'Caps look to make history by winning a fourth consecutive Voyageurs Cup, fifth overall, and earning a fourth straight Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

The 'Caps advanced to the TELUS Canadian Championship Final after defeating Forge FC 4-0 (6-2 on aggregate) in the semifinal second leg at BC Place on Tuesday night.

Tickets for the TELUS Canadian Championship Final start at under $20 (plus applicable taxes and service charges) and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT, visit ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. For additional ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets Fans attending the match will help grow the future of the sport in British Columbia, as the 'Caps will once again donate $1 from every ticket to BC Soccer, as  part of a development partnership.

Whitecaps FC will face one of two Canadian Premier League (CPL) teams for the first time, either Atlético Ottawa or Vancouver FC from Langley, BC. The two CPL sides will meet in the nation's capital for the second leg this Thursday, September 18, with Vancouver FC holding a 3-1 advantage in the series. Kick is set for 4 p.m. PT, live on TSN, OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada, and TELUS Optik channel 980.

The winner of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, featuring the best clubs from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Earlier this year, the 'Caps made a magical run to reach the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time, climbing to the second spot in the Concacaf Club Rankings, before falling to Cruz Azul in the final in Mexico City. As of September, Whitecaps FC are sixth in the latest Concacaf Club Rankings.







