New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 17, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s and Under-13s all hosted MLS NEXT fixtures at the Revolution Training Center last weekend. On Saturday, September 13, the U-18s, U-16s and U-15s took on the Boston Bolts, while the U-14s and U-13s hosted TSF Academy. The U-18s and U-15s also welcomed Connecticut United to Foxborough on Sunday, September 14.

The U-18s earned two victories last weekend, defeating both the Boston Bolts and Connecticut United at home. On Saturday, the U-18s edged out the Boston Bolts, 3-2. Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England in the 23rd minute. Before the halftime whistle, Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.) netted his second free kick goal in as many games, and Jason Burney (2008 - Lunenburg, Mass.) recorded New England's third and final tally one minute later. The Bolts battled back in the second half with two goals of their own, but New England's three first-half tallies secured the victory for the hosts.

On Sunday, the U-18s recorded a 6-2 triumph over Connecticut United. Forward Grant Emerhi led the offensive efforts, tallying four of New England's six goals. Robert Nichols III also found the scoresheet for his second consecutive match, recording a goal and two assists in the contest. Connecticut fought late with two straight second-half goals, before Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) slotted home the final goal in the 86th minute to see out the win.

The U-16s battled the Boston Bolts to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, with two early first-half goals. After the Bolts opened the scoring in the 10th minute, New England rallied with an equalizer in the 20th minute. Davi Pereira (2011 - Revere, Mass.) tallied New England's lone goal, and Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.) registered a helper.

The U-15s topped the Boston Bolts, 2-1, on Saturday. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) capitalized on a helper from Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) in the 17th minute. Moments later, Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitmer, Mass.) slotted home an insurance goal off a feed from Hans Marten (2011 - Wellesley, Mass.). The Bolts saw a comeback looming after scoring in the 71st minute, but New England's two first-half tallies would prove to be the difference. On Sunday, the U-15s fell to Connecticut United, 2-1. Bernardino and Adamu combined late in the second half to pull one back for the Revolution.

The U-14s fell to TSF Academy, 3-2, on Saturday. Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) netted his second goal in the 2025 campaign, while Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) rallied the team back with a late 70th minute tally.

On Saturday, the U-13s defeated TSF Academy, 5-2. Both Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) and Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.) netted a brace. TSF opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Miller battled back with his first of two goals just five minutes later. Williams recorded both of his goals on either side of the halftime whistle. Kauan Nascimento (2013 - Andover, Mass.) also tallied a late second-half goal for New England to round out the scoring.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s and U-15s will travel to take on Philadelphia Union this Saturday, September 20, while the U-14s and U-13s will welcome Long Island Soccer Club to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Boston Bolts U-18s

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Boston Bolts 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Jason Burney) 23'

NE - Edwin Flores (Free Kick) 42'

NE - Jason Burney (Makai Wells) 43'

BOS - 56'

BOS - 88'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Josh Macedo (Jonathan Cante 55'), Alexander Glassman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 88'), Zayden Bediako; Aarin Prajapati, Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 55'), Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Eli Ackerman 55'); Josh Poulson (Grant Emerhi 46'), Jason Burney, Makai Wells (Harley Kerr 55')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Connecticut United U-18s

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 6, Connecticut United 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 6'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Robert Nichols III) 22'

NE - Robert Nichols III (Javaun Mussenden) 27'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Harley Kerr) 41'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Levi Katsell) 66'

CT - 67'

CT - 81'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Robert Nichols III) 86'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo (Aarin Prajapati 65'), Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish; Eli Ackerman (Cristiano Carlos 72'), Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 46'), Javaun Mussenden (Zayden Bediako 85'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Jonathan Cante 46'); Robert Nichols III, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Grant Emerhi (Judah Siqueira 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Boston Bolts U-16s

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Boston Bolts 1

Scoring Summary:

BOS - 10'

NE - Davi Pereira (Bayron Morales-Vega) 20'

Revolution U-16s: Zachary LaPierre; Braeden Anderson, Alexander Lewis, Kauan De Campos; Tobin Farmer (Langston Powell 83'), Chris Scott, Logan Azar, Frankie Caruso (Lucas Pereira 70'); Bayron Morales-Vega (Alexander Gomes 70'), Shifaq Fazl (John Bernard Hamilton IV 46') (Landon Ho Sang 83'), Davi Pereira (Isaac Twumasi 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Brown

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Boston Bolts U-15s

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Boston Bolts 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 17'

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Hans Marten) 26'

BOS - 71'

Revolution U-15s: Nathaniel Brown; Stefan Gorea (Jeremiah Moyano 65'), Vaughn Scholz (Dalu Nwazojie 60'), Nico Escobar (Asher Bremser 45'), Thierry Maurer; Andrew Hsu (Brennan McWeeney 65'), Boston Kahoalii (Shayne Dos Santos 45'), Hans Marten (Kai Nielsen 45'); Rico Janairo, Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu (Elijah Obayagbona 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Connecticut United U-15s

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Connecticut United 2

Scoring Summary:

CT - 23'

CT - 53'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 76'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nate Brown 45'); Jeremiah Moyano (Stefan Gorea 70'), Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser (Nico Escobar 60'), Langston Powell; Andrew Hsu (Hans Marten 70'), Brennan McWeeney (Alex Gomes 45'), Shayne Dos Santos; Landon Ho Sang, Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 60'), Rico Janairo (Musah Adamu 45')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER  14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. TSF Academy U-14s

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, TSF Academy 3

Scoring Summary:

TSF - 10'

NE - Drake Roberts (Enrique Rosado) 23'

TSF - 38'

TSF - 60'

NE - Jayden Lefter (Gavin Rybak) 70'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren (Xavier Farone 40'), Vikram Chitnis (Ivan Pokinboroda 40'), Enrique Rosado, Julian Gomez, Luca Cicione, Marlito Quijada (Samuel Chao 40'), Asher Cotter (Marlito Quijada 60'), Dylan Amrah, Nolan Nairn (Jayden Lefter 40'), Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 40')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER  13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. TSF Academy U-13s

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 5, TSF Academy 2

Scoring Summary:

TSF - 25'

NE - Michael Miller (Myles Walsh) 30'

NE - Lucas Williams (James O'Connor) 43'

NE - Lucas Williams (Benjamin Robinson) 48'

TSF - 56'

NE - Kauan Nascimento (Kyle Surkont) 57'

NE - Michael Miller (Unassisted) 64'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Ben Robinson, Kento Chamovitz, Austin Martin, Oliver Conlon, Michael Miller, Bryson Villota, Kauan Nascimento

Substitutes Used: James O'Connor, Amare Laurent, Lucas Williams







