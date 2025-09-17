By the Numbers | FC Cincinnati at LA Galaxy

FC Cincinnati take to the West for one final time this 2025 MLS regular season, making their first ever trip to LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park this weekend. The Orange and Blue have been successful of late when visiting the west coast, but with the last matchup against LA Galaxy being in the club's inaugural MLS season, FC Cincinnati will need to go into the match ready for anything.

Kickoff for the match is set for 10:30 p.m. eastern time, and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. The game will also be broadcast nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

28/30

The trip to Galaxy will mean that FC Cincinnati will have visited 28 of 30 MLS cities in their seven seasons since joining the league. The two cities left to visit after this season will be MLS newcomers San Diego FC, and a surprisingly absent visit to Sporting Kansas City. FC Cincinnati have played SKC four times now but have never done so away.

The trip to LA is the second first-time visit for FC Cincinnati this season after their away trip to Portland earlier this summer.

21/17

Evander's last-minute game-winner on Saturday against Nashville was his 21st of the season across all competitions and his 17th in MLS play. The goal leveled Evander with the club record goals scored across all competitions with the mark Luciano Acosta set in 2023. In that season, Acosta also scored 17 of his 21 goals in MLS action, but seven came from the penalty spot.

In 2025, Evander has reached both these marks but has not scored, nor taken, a single opportunity from the PK spot. With one more goal, Evander would set the club single-season All Competitions record at 22, and would tie the record set by Brandon Vazquez and new teammate Brenner in 2022 with 18 goals in MLS action.

53.3

LA Galaxy have not had the season they had hoped for, but they do have a particular style of play they gravitate towards. Having conceded the second-most goals in MLS this season, 55 in 29 games played, the LA Galaxy have done so while playing with (on average) 53.3 percent possession across those 29 games. The sixth-highest figure in MLS and the third-highest in the Western Conference.

By comparison, FC Cincinnati's possession rate through 30 games is closer to the league median of 50.2 percent, but just on the underside of it, at 49.3 percent over 30 matches.

28 and counting

Brenner scored his first goal since returning to FC Cincinnati, giving his side the lead over Nashville on a well-taken look off a pass from Evander. The goal brings the Brazilians' total with FC Cincinnati to 28 all-time, third most in club history.

The 18 MLS goals scored in 2022 still stand as a single-season club record (which, as noted above, is currently under threat of being surpassed), but his current standing as the all-time goals scored seems fairly secure... for now. Brenner would need a historic and herculean effort to rise from third to second all-time, as he trails Brandon Vazquez's 43 goals to his 28.

55

FC Cincinnati's 55 wins in MLS league play is the best stretch over the course of three seasons in MLS history, according to MLS Communications. It is also the first time an MLS club has achieved 55 wins over a three-year stretch, surpassing the performances of LAFC from 2022 to 2024 and Atlanta United from 2017 to 2019.

The 180 points earned over that stretch also lead all MLS clubs over that time, earning 10 more points than the next best point earners, the Columbus Crew, and 18 more points than the third most, Orlando City.

10x2

FC Cincinnati have been dominant on the road this season, continuing a trend from 2024. This season, FC Cincinnati have won 9 games on the road, the most in the Eastern Conference, and with a win Saturday would become the first team in the Post-Shootout era of Major League Soccer to not only have multiple 10-win road records but would do so in back-to-back seasons. Only DC United from 1997 to 1999 have been able to do that, and benefited from a lack of draws, with Shootouts deciding matches that were equal after 90 minutes.







