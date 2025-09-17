San Diego FC Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in Chula Vista on Friday, October 3

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that its San Diego FC Academy, part of the Right to Dream community, will be hosting free open tryouts for boys in San Diego at the Chula Vista Training Center (Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91915) on Friday, Oct. 3.

Youth boys born between 2014-2015 interested in trying out for an opportunity to be scouted to join San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy can register now.

Participating players must be born between 2014-2015 and must register prior to the open tryouts. Players must come prepared for the tryouts with their own boots, socks, shorts, gloves, shin pads or any other equipment related to their position. Players will be provided with bibs to wear during the games.

SAN DIEGO FC'S RIGHT TO DREAM ACADEMY OPEN TRYOUTS

DATE LOCATION TIME

Friday, Oct. 3 San Diego FC Academy Open Tryouts

Chula Vista Training Center (Olympic Parkway Chula Vista CA 91915) 7:30 a.m. PT

The San Diego FC Academy is part of the Right to Dream community and is a fully-funded residential school and football academy - the first in Major League Soccer to begin with middle school age and continue through high school while integrating a comprehensive residential football program. The Academy launched this year with 17 student-athletes in its U-13 team for the 2025-26 season, expanding in future years to additional age groups and girls' teams. The inaugural roster is mostly composed of student-athletes from San Diego and Tijuana, with a select group from open MLS territories, reflecting the Academy's commitment to developing talent from both sides of the border and across North America.

Next week, SDFC will mark another historic milestone with the Grand Opening of the Right to Dream Academy campus on Friday, Sept. 26. The event will serve as an official media opportunity, featuring the presence of Club ownership, executives, and special guests. Media are encouraged to attend for a first look at the state-of-the-art SDFC's Academy campus, which represents a cornerstone of the Club's vision to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

SDFC's Sharp HealthCare Performance Center and Right to Dream Academy occupies the Club's 125,000-square-foot buildings on the 28-acre campus located in El Cajon on the Sycuan Reservation. The campus features a school and residence alongside a 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports performance center shared by the first team and academy teams, five full-sized soccer fields, including three natural turf fields and two synthetic turf fields, and a communal dining hall shared by the first team, staff, and Academy.

