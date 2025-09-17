Seattle Falls 3-1 to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLA. - Sounders FC (12-8-9, 45 points) fell 3-1 to Inter Miami CF (14-6-7, 49 points) on Tuesday night at Chase Stadium. Obed Vargas scored for the Rave Green, but it was not enough to overcome three goals from the home side in a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2025 Final. Seattle next faces its second road test of the week with a trip to Austin FC on Sunday, September 21 at Q2 Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle remains in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference with the result, sitting on 45 points (12-8-9).

Tuesday marked the second time in just over two weeks that Miami and Seattle have matched up, previously playing in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31 at Lumen Field. Seattle won the contest 3-0.

Obed Vargas' goal in the 69th minute was his fourth strike in all competitions and his third in MLS play this year.

Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák both recorded assists on the goal, their first and ninth in all competitions this year, respectively.

The loss was just the second in all competitions in Seattle's last 17 matches (10-2-5) dating back to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the starting lineup from Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy, with Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou, Georgi Minoungou and Osaze De Rosario replacing Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting and Danny Musovski.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Inter Miami CF 3

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Venue: Chase Stadium

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Marcos de Oliveira

VAR: Ramy Touchan

Attendance:19,934

Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Jordi Alba (Lionel Messi) 12'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright) 41'

MIA - Ian Fray (Rodrigo De Paul) 52'

SEA - Obed Vargas (Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák) 69'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Jordi Alba (caution) 78'

MIA - Mateo Silvetti (caution) 83'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jackson Ragen HT), Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan (Snyder Brunell 60'); Paul Rothrock (Albert Rusnák HT), Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski 85'), Georgi Minoungou; Osaze De Rosario (Jordan Morris 60')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 5

Inter Miami CF - Óscar Ustari; Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, Ian Fray (Marcelo Weigandt 66'); Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul; Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende (Mateo Silvetti 81')

Substitutes not used: Rocco Ríos Novo, Ryan Sailor, Santiago Morales, Daniel Pinter

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 5

