Availability Report | Trio Miss Columbus Game
Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Columbus Crew tonight.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Park and Nico Cavallo.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2025
- Availability Report | Trio Miss Columbus Game - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Club Tijuana 4-2 in Inaugural Baja Cup at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps Take Down Forge FC, to Host Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Seattle Falls 3-1 to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.