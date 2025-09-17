Availability Report | Trio Miss Columbus Game
MLS New York City FC

Availability Report | Trio Miss Columbus Game

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


New York City FC take on the Columbus Crew tonight.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Park and Nico Cavallo.

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg

