Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health Teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, September 20

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Today, Inter Miami CF announced details for Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care, for the Club's home match against D.C. United on Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the Chase Stadium gates will receive an exclusive Baptist Health x Inter Miami CF pink tote bag.

In the lead up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October, Inter Miami and Baptist Health will team up to raise awareness and recognize staff and patients on matchday. The organizations have co-designed a t-shirt to celebrate breast cancer survivors and on Saturday, select staff and current patients from Baptist Health will join the Club on the pitch, pre-match, for the ceremonial holding of the Inter Miami CF crest during the national anthem and player walkouts. This group will proudly display the limited-edition t-shirt that will go on sale in October with a portion of proceeds donated to benefit Baptist Health Cancer Care.

Additionally, the Baptist Health Community Team will be activating pre-match in the Baptist Health Fan Zone, with a variety of engaging activities/games, virtual photo opportunities, and complimentary giveaways to fans.

"At Baptist Health Cancer Care, we are committed to providing world-class care while championing the strength and resilience of our patients and community," said Leonard Kalman, Executive Deputy Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. "Partnering with Inter Miami CF on this match gives us a powerful platform to continue raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming up in October, honor survivors, and remind everyone of the importance of early detection and ongoing support."

"Supporting our local community through meaningful initiatives is at the heart of Inter Miami CF's alliance with Baptist Health, and we're excited to join forces once again for a special evening in support of Breast Cancer Awareness," said Inter Miami CF's Community Engagement Director Camila Jocelyn-Holt. "We look forward to recognizing both Baptist Health staff and patients through unique matchday experiences, as well as engaging our community to raise awareness for this special cause."

Fans interested in joining us for Breast Cancer Awareness night can still secure tickets while supplies last. Secure your seats today!







