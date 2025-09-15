San Diego FC Hosts Club Tijuana in Inaugural Baja Cup
Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (17-8-5, 56 points) shifts focus from MLS play as the Club prepares to host Liga MX side Club Tijuana in the inaugural Baja Cup presented by Modelo on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is included in SDFC season ticket packages, with single-match tickets available for fans of both clubs at SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.
Celebrating the Region's Shared Football Culture
Tuesday's fixture marks the debut of a five-year partnership between SDFC and Xolos, featuring an annual friendly match designed to celebrate the binational region's deep-rooted football culture. The Baja Cup, presented by Modelo, becomes the first recurring competition of its kind between an MLS and Liga MX club.
The celebration coincides with Mexican Independence Day and will feature live Mariachi and Folklorico performances, along with a festive matchday atmosphere highlighting the shared passion between the two communities. The winner of the match will take home the Baja Cup Trophy, which will remain with the winning club until the following year's edition.
SDFC Looking to Regain Momentum
San Diego enters the Baja Cup sitting first in the West and second in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Club will look to bounce back after a 3-1 home defeat to Minnesota United FC on Saturday, with only four MLS regular season matches remaining before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Xolos Travel North for Baja Cup Debut
Club Tijuana arrives in San Diego following a Sunday night Liga MX fixture against Atlético San Luis. Currently in sixth place in the Liga MX standings with 13 points, Xolos bring a competitive edge and will showcase rising Mexican talent Gilberto Mora alongside veteran leadership as the clubs meet in this first-of-its-kind cross-border clash.
Baja Cup Community Service Project in Tijuana
Leading up to the inaugural match, the clubs joined forces for a Community Service Project on Sept 10. SDFC's goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega and defenders Franco Negri and Aiden Harangi joined Xolos forward Vitinho, goalkeeper Jesús Corona, and defender Aarón Mejía to plant trees and beautify a soccer field at Primaria Ramón López Velarde in Playas de Tijuana, symbolizing a joint commitment to the binational region. For more information about the event, please CLICK HERE. For editorial, rights-free photos and video from the Baja Cup Community Service Project please CLICK HERE.
Playoffs on the Horizon
SDFC has already secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffsin the Club's inaugural season, becoming the first MLS club to clinch a postseason berth this year. SDFC Season Ticket Members receive guaranteed to access to the Audi 2025 MLS Playoffs presented by DIRECTV. Fans can also join the Playoff Priority List for priority access to single match tickets should additional Playoff tickets become available. Fans can learn more about tickets, tournament format, and more, by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.
