Thomas Müller Named MLS Player of Matchday 33

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Thomas Müller was voted the Major League Soccer Player of Matchday 33 after his performance in the 'Caps historic 7-0 win over league-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Müller becomes the second Whitecaps FC player to earn MLS Player of the Matchday this season, joining Brian White (Matchday 8).

In addition to being named Player of the Matchday, Müller was also one of six 'Caps named to the Team of the Matchday alongside Ali Ahmed, Sebastian Berhalter, Mathías Laborda, Emmanuel Sabbi, and head coach Jesper Sørensen.

On his 36th birthday, Müller scored a hat trick and added an assist in an incredible team performance at BC Place (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). The German legend became the first player in MLS history to record a hat trick on his birthday. In his first three appearances, Müller is up to four goals and one assist for a surging Whitecaps FC side that is unbeaten (2W-0L-1D) in those three matches. The three-goal performance was Müller's sixth career hat trick across both club and international play, with his most recent coming for Bayern Munich on April 17, 2018 in the DFB-Pokal semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Vancouver's seven-goal outburst against the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union saw the club move just five points back from Philadelphia with two games in hand. The 'Caps became the seventh team in MLS history to win a game by seven goals and the second this year, joining the New York Red Bulls (May 10). The seven goals were also a club record for a regular season match.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead within the first 29 minutes, the Blue & White earned a penalty kick just before the half-hour mark, which Müller dispatched easily. On the stroke of halftime, Müller scored his second goal from the penalty spot, utilizing a stutter step to hesitate and then fire his effort into the bottom corner of the net. Following halftime, the German midfielder turned provider by slipping in Emmanuel Sabbi who curled a sensational effort into the top corner for a 5-0 lead in the 61st minute. Müller completed his hat trick two minutes from the end of the match as he latched on to a Giuseppe Bovalina header with a header of his own from close range to complete the 7-0 win.

Müller is the sixth former Bundesliga player to earn the honour this season, alongside Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), João Klauss (St. Louis CITY SC), and Marco Reus (LA Galaxy).

Prior to resuming MLS action, the 'Caps will continue their chase for a fourth straight TELUS Canadian Championship in the second leg of the semifinal against Forge FC on Tuesday, September 16 (7 p.m. PT, TSN / OneSoccer / FuboTV / TELUS Ch. 980). Vancouver will then travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, September 20 (5:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

All-Time VWFC MLS Player of the Matchday winners

Name Year Matchday

Camilo Sanvezzo 2011 Matchday 3

Kenny Miller 2013 Matchday 16

Camilo Sanvezzo 2013 Matchday 17

Brad Knighton 2013 Matchday 19

Camilo Sanvezzo 2013 Matchday 20

Camilo Sanvezzo 2013 Matchday 32

Kekuta Manneh 2013 Matchday 33

Camilo Sanvezzo 2013 Matchday 35

Sebastian Fernandez 2014 Matchday 30

Pa-Modou Kah 2015 Matchday 22

Kekuta Manneh 2016 Matchday 11

Giles Barnes 2016 Matchday 34

Cristian Techera 2018 Matchday 13

Alphonso Davies 2018 Matchday 15

Brian White 2021 Matchday 29

Simon Becher 2023 Matchday 6

Ryan Gauld 2023 Matchday 21

Brian White 2024 Matchday 23

Brian White 2025 Matchday 8

Thomas Müller 2025 Matchday 33







