Keys to the Match | Quick Turn

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC are back in action on Wednesday night against the Columbus Crew.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Quick Turn

There's little time for New York City FC to catch their breath after the trip to the Windy City.

A 3-1 win in Chicago was a huge moment in the playoff chase, but focus quickly shifts to Columbus on Wednesday.

Wilfried Nancy's side arrive fresh from a wild 5-4 win over Atlanta United, a game where they led 5-1 at halftime. The two teams played out a goalless draw earlier this season, and just two points separate them in the Eastern Conference.

Another win for Pascal Jansen's men would be a major step toward securing a playoff place-making this one of the season's defining nights.

Form Guide

Columbus have been inconsistent of late.

Saturday's victory over Atlanta was their first since beating D.C. United in mid-July. Between those results they lost two, drew two, and kept just a single clean sheet.

Head-to-head, the Crew have the upper hand-two wins and three draws in the last five meetings. Only the most recent ended scoreless.

New York City's last victory over Columbus came in 2022, when Talles Magno and Taty Castellanos sealed a 2-0 triumph. Jansen's side will be determined to end that run on Wednesday.

Star Man

Columbus made a big splash in the summer transfer window, signing Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player from Al Ahly. The 26-year-old forward, who impressed both in Egypt and Denmark with his goal-scoring record, opened his account with a goal against Atlanta at the weekend.

With Diego Rossi expected to miss the trip to New York, Nancy will look to Abou Ali to lead the line and provide the spark in attack. A traditional number 9, his ability to drop into the pocket makes him a threat, as does his ability to score a variety of goals. Abou Ali represents a stern test for the New York City defence, but one that if they pass, could deliver a big reward in the form of three points.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.