Inter Miami CF Set to Host Seattle Sounders for Midweek Action

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (13W-6L-7D, 46 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action, with the team hosting the Seattle Sounders FC (12W-7L-9D, 45 points) this Tuesday, Sept. 16. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with Lowe's and Military Appreciation Night

Inter Miami is proud to announce the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month alongside Lowe's. On Tuesday, our fans are invited to celebrate their heritage through unique Fan Zone activations, special giveaways, and the opportunity to come together to celebrate the Freedom to Dream spirit that represents our Club. That evening will also mark Military Appreciation Night, featuring special tributes to honor active-duty service members and veterans, with unique fan experiences and on-field recognition.

Tickets

Secure your tickets to witness the action live at Chase Stadium!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will aim to bounce back quickly after falling 3-0 on the road against Charlotte FC in its past regular season fixture.

Inter Miami in 2025 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami is currently eigth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points and a record of 13 wins, six losses and seven draws.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 44 of the team's 54 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 19 goals and is currently in second place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with six goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against Seattle Sounders FC

Tuesday's encounter will be the third between the sides in Club history. The series is even to date, with Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders claiming a win each in the past meetings.

Scouting Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders visit Inter Miami after drawing 2-2 at home against the LA Galaxy in their most recent regular season game. In all, the Sounders have recorded 12 wins, seven losses and nine draws for a total 45 points and currentlt sit fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Forward Danny Musovski leads the team in goals with 14 this regular season, while the top assist providers are midfielder Albert Rusnák and attacker Paul Rothrock with seven a piece.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.