Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33, the league announced Monday. Evander's stoppage time game-winning goal gave FC Cincinnati a vital 2-1 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Evander earned his 10th TOTMD honors of the season with his heroics Saturday night. His goal at 90'+8 marked the second-latest game winner in FC Cincinnati history. It also marked his 21st goal in all competitions which matches the club's MLS record for goals in a season (Luciano Acosta, 2023). With 17 MLS goals scored this year, he is now just one goal shy of matching the club record for MLS Regular Season goals scored in a season (Brenner and Brandon Vazquez, 2022).

Evander recorded his 12th game this season with multiple goal contributions, first recording an assist on Brenner's 73rd minute goal. The Brazilian picked out an inch-perfect pass to his countryman Brenner who scored his first goal since rejoining FC Cincinnati. With his assist, Evander became just the seventh player in league history to tally at least 15 goals and 10 assists in back-to-back seasons.

Then in Saturday's final moments, Pavel Bucha and Ender Echenique combined and found Evander, who drilled a first-time shot into the back of the net to send the Orange and Blue to the dramatic, late win.

Evander's selection is the 29th recognition of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. A full list can be found below.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25, 29, 33)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench, 26)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (26-Bench)

- Pavel Bucha (29)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21, 25)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 33)

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Idan Toklomati (CLT), Thomas Müller (VAN)

M: Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Evander (CIN), Nectarios Triantis (MIN), Diego Rossi (CLB)

D: Bernard Kamungo (DAL), Miki Yamane (LA), Alex Freeman (ORL)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (MIN)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Mathías Laborda (VAN), Conrad Wallem (STL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Ali Ahmed (VAN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamal Thiaré (ATL), Danny Musovski (SEA)

The Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, September 20 at defending MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. FC Cincinnati return home for Sunday Night Soccer on Sunday, September 28 to host Orlando City SC.







