FC Cincinnati Loan Kenji Mboma Dem to FC Cincinnati 2
Published on September 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have loaned forward Kenji Mboma Dem to FC Cincinnati 2 for the remainder of the 2025 MLS Season, the club announced today.
Mboma Dem, 23, signed a first team contract with FC Cincinnati in July after spending 2024 and much of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season with FC Cincinnati 2. Mboma Dem made his MLS debut against Philadelphia Union on March 1. Mboma Dem has made six first team appearances in 2025 across all competitions.
With FC Cincinnati 2 this season, Mboma Dem has made 14 appearances, 12 starts, and is tied for a team high in goals scored with five. Mboma Dem has also added two assists.
TRANSACTION: On September 13, FC Cincinnati loan Kenji Mboma Dem to FC Cincinnati 2 for the remainder of the 2025 MLS Season.
