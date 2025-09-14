Charlotte FC Officially Clinch 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Spot

Published on September 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF and a 2-1 Portland Timbers victory over the New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC have clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

An Idan Toklomati hat trick and a stellar performance from Kristijan Kahlina sealed the win for The Crown, but they still needed one other result to go their way.

That result came early Sunday morning when the Portland Timbers took care of the New York Red Bulls, making it mathematically impossible for Charlotte to finish below the playoff cut line.

See the CLTFC Playoffs Hub for everything 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

It's been a historic season for The Crown, besting their point total record for a regular season with four matches still to play. They also tied the post-shootout era record for longest winning streak with the victory on Saturday.

There is still work to do to secure a home playoff match, though. The next test for The Crown will come on Saturday, September 20, on the road against New York City FC.

NEXT AT HOME

SEPT 27 // CHARLOTTE vs. MONTREAL

Charlotte FC take on CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Join us for Por La Cultura Night as The Crown continue their push to the playoffs.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.