Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC have come a long way since the beginning of July. They moved all the way up from tenth place in the Eastern Conference to third place, largely on the back of an eight-match winning streak that spans all the way back to July 12.
Now, The Crown finds themselves on the verge of their third consecutive MLS postseason appearance.
Here's what needs to happen this weekend to make that a reality:
What Charlotte FC needs to do
To hold up their end of the bargain, all Charlotte FC needs to do is make history.
A win against Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Rodrigo De Paul, and Inter Miami CF would secure The Crown's ninth win in a row and etch them in the league's record books as tied for the longest league winning streak in the league's post-shootout era history.
The Crown's first loss of the season came in Fort Lauderdale at the hands of a Messi-less Inter Miami, where a Tadeo Allende goal was the difference in a 1-0 win for the Herons. That goal was assisted by Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, who will not play on Saturday due to a league suspension that came after a post-match altercation in the League Cup final.
In the two clubs' short histories, Inter Miami leads the overall series 4-2-2. The Crown's last win over Inter Miami came in 2023, when a 1-0 Decision Day victory secured Charlotte's first playoff berth in Club history.
A win on Saturday would both make history for The Crown and set it on the precipice of an MLS playoff spot.
What else needs to happen
If Charlotte FC are able to secure a win over Inter Miami on Saturday, The Crown and its faithful will have a late night to see if a playoff spot can be clinched.
Part one of the scenario involves a victory against the Herons, but The Crown will also need the New York Red Bulls to drop points on the road against the Portland Timbers.
This is the easier end of the scenario in terms of likelihood, as the Red Bulls are sputtering their way to the end of the season, having only won three of their last ten matches, which has them currently below the MLS playoff cut line.
New York has also sputtered on the road this season, only winning once in their fourteen regular-season away matches. A long trip to Portland, Oregon, likely won't help stop that skid. The Timbers, on the other hand, are strong at home, with a 6-3-5 record at Providence Park in the regular season.
Other MLS playoff scenarios across the league that aren't related but are still fun
Atlanta United will be eliminated from the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
1. Atlanta lose/draw vs. Columbus or...
2. Chicago win vs. New York City
To recap...
A spot in the MLS playoffs can be clinched, but if Charlotte win on Saturday night, they won't find out if they have clinched a playoff spot until early Sunday morning.
Grab some coffee.
