Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the clubs' plans to commemorate Latine Heritage Month - an annual recognition that celebrates the diversity of culture and heritage within the Latine community.

As the Rave Green kick off Latine Heritage Month - which runs from September 15 to October 15 each year - the club recognizes the complexity of the language used. As clubs, Sounders and Reign are committed to supporting individuals of all backgrounds and have chosen to use the term "Latine" to foster the most inclusive environment for all. By using this gender-inclusive language, the clubs reaffirm their commitments to advancing equity, supporting those who do not identify within the gender binary and acknowledging the intersectional identities held by the Seattle soccer community. The clubs have updated their language from the previously used "Latinx", a community-informed decision that follows conventions of romance languages, such as Spanish and Portuguese. While this is the language Sounders FC and Reign FC feel align most with their organizational values, the clubs encourage fans to identify in whichever ways feel most true to themselves.

This year, Sounders FC is teaming up with the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, KEXP and Intentionalist to provide a handful of activities in recognition to the Latine community, with a full list of this year's events and matchday activations available below.

SEA MAR FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE AT SOUTH PARK - SEPTEMBER 13

Sounders FC is taking part in this year's Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Parade, marching proudly while engaging with community members and giving away Sounders FC-branded items. The parade, a celebration of the community and all that it has to offer, will take place on Saturday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT at Sea Mar Community Health Centers Administration (1040 South Henderson Street, Seattle, WA 98108).

SEA MAR FIESTAS PATRIAS AT SEATTLE CENTER - SEPTEMBER 13-14

Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation are teaming up with longtime partner Sea Mar Community Health Centers to kickoff Latine Heritage Month at this year's Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, a two-day community event that brings together families, businesses and cultural organizations to honor Latin American traditions. Throughout the two-day event at Seattle Center, attendees can enjoy delicious traditional Latin American food, live music, traditional folk-dance performances, a health fair offering health information, free health screenings, Zumba and Viva Art Exhibit, children's activities and more.

The festival is taking place this year on Saturday, September 13 from 12:00 - 9:00 p.m. PT and on Sunday, September 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion (305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109). The event is part of the Seattle Center Festál series and is free and open to the public.

Once at Seattle Center, those in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of onsite entertainment including a free soccer clinic on Saturday, September 13 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. PT at the Fisher Pavilion rooftop, as well as the giveaway of 200 soccer ball for youth attendees.

The 2025 theme, "Our Voice, Our Strength," celebrates the color, culture, customs and languages that define Latine proud heritage. It emphasizes the importance of unity within this diversity, recognizing that we are all part of a single global community, enriched by many vibrant cultures and perspectives. Additional information regarding this year's Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias can be found HERE.

SOUNDERS FC MATCHDAY ACTIVATIONS - SEPTEMBER 13

On Saturday, September 13, as Sounders FC hosts the LA Galaxy on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, the club is celebrating Latine Heritage Month with its Vamos Sounders Celebration match. Saturday's match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. PT. Tickets to attend Saturday's match can be purchased HERE.

Prior to the match, Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation will be hosting a Pro Sports Career Panel, this time serving Latine-identifying high school students from Sea Mar's Latino/a Educational Achievement Project (LEAP). The panel provides attendees insight into diverse career pathways within sports and will feature Sounders FC and Reign FC full-time Latine-identifying employees.

Those attending the match on Saturday will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive winged-orca poster upon arrival at the stadium. Crafted by Mexican Art Director, Graphic Designer and Seattle-based illustrator Víctor Meléndez, the free posters represent a tribute to Mexican alebrijes, a brightly colored folk art sculpture inspired by symbolic animal parts and vibrant colors with specific cultural significance, representing the diversity of our Sounders community.

As part of the annual celebration, fans can also purchase an exclusive Latine Heritage Month scarf designed by Sounders FC graphic designer Sahid Alpizar. The scarf will be sold at the Pro Shop at Lumen Field throughout Latine Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN), the largest immigrant-led coalition in Washington.

In the North Plaza and on stadium concourses, fans will be entertained by various dance and musical performances to celebrate the diversity of cultures within the Latine community. The North Plaza will feature performances by 4 groups including Grupo Folklórico Herencias Mexicanas, Baila District, La Clave Cubana Entertainment and Brasil in Motion. Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a Mexican-American singer-songwriter from Seattle, WA - whose music blends indie, folk, soul and jazz into intimate, soulful stories - will perform be performing in Olympic Hall. She gained national attention when she placed 4th on Season 27 of The Voice on Team Adam. Additionally, Sounders DJs will be mixing Latine music on the concourses around Lumen Field featuring playlists curated by KEXP. Sounders emcees in the stadium will be joined by KEXP radio personality and host Albina Cabrera serving as celebrity DJ. Albina hosts KEXP's popular Monday night Latin American music program, El Sonido, where she shares the diverse world of Latin music and culture from South, Central and North America, as well as Spain and the rest of the globe.

Launched earlier this summer, Vamos Sounders Club is a new community-powered fan club created to recognize and celebrate the Spanish-speaking communities across Washington state and beyond who live and breathe soccer. More than a club, Vamos Sounders is a movement of pride, passion and belonging, an initiative driven by connections and inspired by the club's fanbase. Fans can join for free online or at the booth in the North Plaza on matchday. Vamos Sounders Club members will enjoy additional benefits on matchday, including an exclusive opportunity to meet gate giveaway artist Víctor Meléndez.

To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

SPEND LIKE IT MATTERS AT LATINE-OWNED BUSINESSES

In celebration of Latine Heritage Month, Sounders FC and Reign FC are excited to continue their partnership with Intentionalist - and Seattle's professional sports teams - to rewards fans who #SpendLIkeItMatters at Latine-owned businesses from September 15 through October 15. As part of this joint initiative, fans can upload their receipts from Latine-owned small businesses for the chance to win fun prizes and to help the club hits its goal of catalyzing $30,000 in spending at these local businesses. Every uploaded receipt is an entry to win - the more entries, the more chances for fans to win.

BENSON HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ASSEMBLY - OCTOBER 9

As the Rave Green continue their effort to invest in the Latine community, the club, Reign FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation are hosting an all-school assembly at Benson Hill Elementary School in Renton on Thursday, October 9 at the school campus, a site of a RAVE soccer mini-pitch. Under the theme "From our Ancestors to Us: Stories that Shine," the all-school assembly will highlight and celebrate the various cultures represented in the Latine community, as well as by Benson Hill students.

Benson Hill School has a diverse student population, with a significant Hispanic student population of approximately 21.6%. Benson Hill is located at 18665 116th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058.

More information about RAVE Foundation can be found via RaveFoundation.org. RAVE also welcomes donations to the 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative.







