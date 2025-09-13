LA Galaxy Face Seattle Sounders FC Tomorrow, Saturday, September 13 at Lumen Field
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign, the LA Galaxy will take on Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, September 13 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC
The match on September 13th marks the 55th meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-21-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-15-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In four meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy led the series 2-1-1 (3 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played a knockout match at Dignity Health Sports Park, Riqui Puig delivered the game-winning assist on a torn ACL in his left knee in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 30. In 27 all-time matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 13-7-7 record. The Galaxy's last regular season win in Seattle was July 9, 2016 (1-0). Since then, the team is 0-3-6 away in Seattle across all competitions. The Galaxy's most recent regular season visit to Seattle was on May 5, 2024, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, September 13 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 5:40 p.m. PT)
Lumen Field | Seattle
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz, Walter Roque
