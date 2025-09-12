Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Centre Back Mark O'Neill to MLS Contract
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has signed centre back Mark O'Neill to an MLS contract through 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.
"Since joining us for preseason in Marbella, Mark has worked relentlessly to earn a place on our first team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He stepped into the squad using the short-term agreements early during a demanding stretch with our run in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Through a strong and consistent campaign in MLS NEXT Pro, he has now earned this opportunity as we head into the final stretch of the season."
Whitecaps FC defender Mark O'Neill
Captained WFC2, starting all 24 matches in MLS NEXT Pro while scoring six goals with one assist
Captain at the University of Creighton for his final three seasons
77 starts in 83 NCAA appearances, recording 10 goals and four assists for the Bluejays
2024 All-BIG EAST Second Team and 2023 All-BIG EAST Third Team
Played in USL League Two with Vermont Green "I'm super excited to sign my first team contract with Whitecaps FC," added O'Neill. "Obviously, a lot of gratitude for everyone who's helped me get in this position, including my previous coaches, my family and my friends. It really is a moment for them. I'm super excited to help this team win games in any way I can."
O'Neill, 23, has captained Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) during the MLS NEXT Pro season, starting all 24 matches while recording an impressive six goals and one assist as a centre back.
He was called up four times to the first team on short-term agreements, making the matchday roster on March 22 against Chicago Fire FC, the April 2 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Pumas UNAM, April 5 versus Colorado Rapids, and April 9 for the second leg against Pumas.
Prior to beginning his professional career, O'Neill played five seasons at the University of Creighton, captaining the Bluejays during his final three seasons. In total, he started 77 of his 83 appearances for the Bluejays, scoring 10 goals and recording four assists. During his senior season, O'Neill was selected to the 2024 All-BIG EAST Second Team, following an All-BIG EAST Third Team selection in 2023.
In-between his collegiate seasons, O'Neill spent time playing for Vermont Green in USL League Two. In his youth, the native of Louisville, Colorado played for Real Colorado.
O'Neill has five siblings, including experienced MLS defender Shane O'Neill.
TRANSACTION: On September 12, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign defender Mark O'Neill to an MLS contract. O'Neill agrees to a contract through 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.
Mark O'Neill
Position: Centre back
Height: 6-01
Weight: 185 pounds
Date of Birth: March 8, 2002 in Boulder, Colorado
Hometown: Louisville, Colorado
Citizenship: United States
Status: Domestic
University: University of Creighton (2020-24)
Former Club: Vermont Green (USL League Two)
Youth Club: Real Colorado
