Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC this Saturday
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-7D, 46 points) is set to carry on with MLS regular season action this Saturday, Sept. 13 with a visit to Charlotte FC (16W-11L-2D, 50 points). Kick off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.
MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.
Past Regular Season Match
Saturday's will be Inter Miami's first MLS regular season fixture since Aug. 23, when the team secured a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against D.C. United. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez secured the point for Inter Miami on the night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with his first goal for the Club.
Inter Miami in 2025 MLS Regular Season
Inter Miami is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points and a record of 13 wins, five losses and seven draws. Notably, the Club has four games in hand on all five teams above in the standings.
Firing Attack
Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 44 of the team's 54 goals thus far this MLS regular season.
Messi leads the way with 19 goals and is currently in second place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with six goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.
Previously Against Charlotte FC
Saturday presents the ninth encounter between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with four wins to two for Charlotte, while two matches resulted in draws.
Inter Miami enters the match undefeated in its last three games against Charlotte (2 wins, 1 draw). Last time the sides met was in March, with Inter Miami claiming a 1-0 home win in 2025 MLS regular season action through a strike from Allende.
Scouting Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami after a 1-2 win on the road against New England Revolution in their past regular season matchup. The North Carolina side enters the match on a hot streak, having won its last eight regular season games. In all, Charlotte FC has recorded 16 wins, 11 losses and two draws for a total 50 points and sits third in the Eastern Conference table.
Midfielder Pep Biel has been the team's leader so far this regular season with 10 goals and 12 assists.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025 - Real Salt Lake
- Availability Report | Four out vs. Chicago Fire - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash - San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Host Toronto FC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston Dynamo FC - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Centre Back Mark O'Neill to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Real Salt Lake
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race - Houston Dynamo FC
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available - Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available
- International Duty Roundup: Recapping the September International Window
- Inter Miami Statement on Leagues Cup Final