Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC this Saturday

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-7D, 46 points) is set to carry on with MLS regular season action this Saturday, Sept. 13 with a visit to Charlotte FC (16W-11L-2D, 50 points). Kick off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Saturday's will be Inter Miami's first MLS regular season fixture since Aug. 23, when the team secured a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against D.C. United. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez secured the point for Inter Miami on the night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with his first goal for the Club.

Inter Miami in 2025 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points and a record of 13 wins, five losses and seven draws. Notably, the Club has four games in hand on all five teams above in the standings.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 44 of the team's 54 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 19 goals and is currently in second place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with six goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against Charlotte FC

Saturday presents the ninth encounter between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with four wins to two for Charlotte, while two matches resulted in draws.

Inter Miami enters the match undefeated in its last three games against Charlotte (2 wins, 1 draw). Last time the sides met was in March, with Inter Miami claiming a 1-0 home win in 2025 MLS regular season action through a strike from Allende.

Scouting Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami after a 1-2 win on the road against New England Revolution in their past regular season matchup. The North Carolina side enters the match on a hot streak, having won its last eight regular season games. In all, Charlotte FC has recorded 16 wins, 11 losses and two draws for a total 50 points and sits third in the Eastern Conference table.

Midfielder Pep Biel has been the team's leader so far this regular season with 10 goals and 12 assists.







