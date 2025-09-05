Inter Miami Statement on Leagues Cup Final
Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.
We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.
We thank our fans and community for their continued support.
Inter Miami Statement on Leagues Cup Final - Inter Miami CF
