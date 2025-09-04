Beninese Forward Rodolfo Aloko Joins from NK Kustošija Zegreb

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Forward Rodolfo Aloko has joined the organization from Croatian club NK Kustošija Zagreb on a contract with Crown Legacy FC. Aloko has signed a contract through 2029, with an option for 2030.

The Beninese forward will stay with Kustošija on loan through 2025 before coming to Charlotte in January for preseason.

The deal was completed prior to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window.

"Rodolfo is a promising, versatile forward with great physical attributes and an extremely strong work ethic," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Rodolfo's rapid pace and ability to make a difference in matches made him incredibly sought after by top clubs in Europe and we are thrilled to secure his signature. His loan will give him more match experience through the rest of the year and will help Rodolfo get to the top of his game in time for preseason in January. Rodolfo is another example of Charlotte becoming a prime destination for young players to develop and we look forward to integrating him in our development pathway soon."

Aloko, 18, is coming off a 2024/25 season where he made a total of 15 appearances across Kustošija's squads, scoring four goals and adding seven assists after joining during the January transfer window. He made his professional debut in Croatia's second division on February 21 against NK Trnje.

The forward made his international debut for Benin's senior national team this past June, coming off the bench in a friendly against Morrocco. Aloko featured frequently with Benin's youth squads, including four appearances as a 16-year-old at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations where he scored one goal against Zambia.

Transaction: Forward Rodolfo Aloko joins the organization through 2029, with an option for 2030. Aloko will remain with Kustošija on loan through December 2025.

Name: Rodolfo Aloko

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: December 26, 2006 (18)

Hometown: Sô-Ava, Benin

Previous Club: NK Kustošija Zagreb (CRO)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.