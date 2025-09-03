Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Closing in on Top Spot After Eighth Straight Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

After their eighth straight MLS victory, Charlotte FC have vaulted to third place in a stacked Eastern Conference. While it was not a perfect performance from The Crown in their win on the road over the New England Revolution, the three points were secured, and the streak is close to being historic.

The talking heads are turing those heads towards the team in the Queen City, as this week's power rankings are starting to reflect the roll that Charlotte FC is on.

MLS: #4

Previous ranking: 9

"The second-longest winning streak in MLS history belongs to Charlotte after a 2-1 victory over New England made it eight straight. They're one win away from tying 2018 Seattle for the record. If they tie it, they'll do it in a huge six-pointer against Miami. There's still work to do, but a top-four finish is well within reach now."- J. Sam Jones

ESPN: #6

Previous ranking: 6

"Owners of the league's longest win streak, Charlotte FC have won eight straight in league play, with their 2-1 victory over the Revolution extending that run. The most impressive part of Charlotte's stretch? They've won their last four without injured star playmaker Pep Biel."- Joseph Lowery

Sports Illustrated: #6

Previous ranking: 8

"Charlotte FC might never lose again. At least, that's the vibe this team is giving right now after winning their eighth game in a row, marking the second-longest single-season streak in MLS history outside of the shootout era."- Ben Steiner

The toughest test to keep the streak alive is now on The Crown's doorstep. After an international break, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will make their way to Bank of America Stadium.

But for now, the lads have won eight straight and sit in fifth place in the Supporters' Shield standings. To think how far the Club has risen in the standings since the streak started...

