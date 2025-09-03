Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Closing in on Top Spot After Eighth Straight Win
Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
After their eighth straight MLS victory, Charlotte FC have vaulted to third place in a stacked Eastern Conference. While it was not a perfect performance from The Crown in their win on the road over the New England Revolution, the three points were secured, and the streak is close to being historic.
The talking heads are turing those heads towards the team in the Queen City, as this week's power rankings are starting to reflect the roll that Charlotte FC is on.
MLS: #4
Previous ranking: 9
"The second-longest winning streak in MLS history belongs to Charlotte after a 2-1 victory over New England made it eight straight. They're one win away from tying 2018 Seattle for the record. If they tie it, they'll do it in a huge six-pointer against Miami. There's still work to do, but a top-four finish is well within reach now."- J. Sam Jones
ESPN: #6
Previous ranking: 6
"Owners of the league's longest win streak, Charlotte FC have won eight straight in league play, with their 2-1 victory over the Revolution extending that run. The most impressive part of Charlotte's stretch? They've won their last four without injured star playmaker Pep Biel."- Joseph Lowery
Sports Illustrated: #6
Previous ranking: 8
"Charlotte FC might never lose again. At least, that's the vibe this team is giving right now after winning their eighth game in a row, marking the second-longest single-season streak in MLS history outside of the shootout era."- Ben Steiner
The toughest test to keep the streak alive is now on The Crown's doorstep. After an international break, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will make their way to Bank of America Stadium.
But for now, the lads have won eight straight and sit in fifth place in the Supporters' Shield standings. To think how far the Club has risen in the standings since the streak started...
NEXT AT HOME
SEPTEMBER 13 // CHARLOTTE vs. MIAMI
The Crown are back at The Fortress! Come early to the match on Saturday, September 13 for a chance to receive a limited-edition Inflatable Crown, presented by Ticketmaster.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2025
- Called Up: Eight Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Academy to Join MLS NEXT with Inaugural U-13 Team - San Diego FC
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Closing in on Top Spot After Eighth Straight Win - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes' Josef Martínez, Ousseni Bouda, Niko Tsakiris, Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Experience Inter Miami Like Never Before with Chase Stadium Tours Now Open to Fans - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls and Levy Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Elevate Fan Experience at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Closing in on Top Spot After Eighth Straight Win
- Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Fined by MLS for Goal Celebration
- Charlotte FC Launches 2024 Community Impact Report
- Left It Late, But Eight Is Great
- Form Meets Focus: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution