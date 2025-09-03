Called Up: Eight Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Eight Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the September international break. The players summoned for international duty will participate in the CONMEBOL and Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, as well as a training camp.

Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul will be in action in Argentina's last two matches in CONMEBOL's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The duo and Argentina enter this window atop the standings, having already secured a place in the upcoming World Cup. La Albiceleste will host Venezuela in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET, before travelling to Guayaquil, Ecuador to take on Ecuador on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

Messi is the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying with 34 goals in 71 matches, and he will look to add to that tally during this international window.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia will be available for Venezuela's two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches this international break.

La Vinotinto will play two crucial games in their quest for a first-ever World Cup qualification. First, Venezuela and Segovia will visit Argentina in Buenos Aires at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, before concluding its qualifying campaign by hosting Colombia in Maturín, Venezuela at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 9.

Fafa Picault - Haiti

Attacker Fafa Picault has been called up by Haiti as the Caribbean nation gears up for their first two fixtures as part of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Haiti was drawn into Group C alongside Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua. Les Grenadiers will host Honduras in Curaçao on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET as their home stadium is undergoing renovations, followed by a visit to San Jose, Costa Rica to face Costa Rica on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Academy product and homegrown midfielder David Ruiz will be available for Honduras as they play their first two matches in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Honduras will compete in Group C alongside Costa Rica, Haiti and Nicaragua in search of a World Cup berth. Honduras will first visit Haiti on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, before hosting Nicaragua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product and homegrown defender Noah Allen earns another call up for Greece's U-21 side as the team plays their first game as part of their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign.

Greece and Allen are set to play their first match in Group F on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET when the team visits Attard, Malta to take on Malta's U-21 national team.

Mateo Silvetti - Argentina Sub-20

Our Club's latest signing, Mateo Silvetti, has been called up by Argentina's U-20 national team for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina as the team prepares for their upcoming participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 set to take place from Sept. 27 through Oct. 19.

Santiago Morales - U-19 USMYNT

Academy product Santiago Morales has been called up by the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for a training camp in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 to 8.







