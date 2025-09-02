International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in August
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy was present with two representatives on the international stage during August.
Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!
Sean Gormley - Peru U-17 National Team
Sean Gormley once again was called up by Peru's U-17 national team. On this occasion, Gormley travelled to Lima, Peru for a training camp with the team from Aug. 11 to 22.
Luciano Peña - Peru U-15 National Team
Luciano Peña received another call up from Peru's U-15 national team. Peña and Peru's U-15 side carried out a training camp and played four friendlies from Aug. 15 through 28.
In that span, the team trained and played two friendly matches against Costa Rica in Lima, Peru, and travelled to Asunción, Paraguay for two friendlies against Paraguay.
