Registration Is Now Open to Join Seattle Sounders FC at the 2025 Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the return of the club's anticipated 2025 Rave Green Run, an annual family-friendly race that this year takes place on Sunday, September 7 starting at 10:00 a.m. PT on the grounds surrounding the Providence Swedish Performance Center and Clubhouse in Renton. Presented by Providence Swedish, this year's event includes a flat 5K Race (3.1 miles) as well as Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash (0.6 miles), providing participants with a unique Sounders FC experience as they run through the club's state-of-the-art training facility and headquarters.

Both the 5K and Kids Dash end at the Finish Line Festival - presented this year by Puget Sound Energy - where runners and spectators alike can enjoy post-race giveaways, vendor booths, music, delicious food and beverages courtesy of Sparkling Ice, live music and more. All participants receive a 2025 Rave Green Run race shirt the day of the race at the pre-event pickup near the race start line, in addition to a special Rave Green Run Finisher's Scarf. The annual event will be emceed by former Sounder and current team broadcaster Brad Evans.

Proceeds from the Rave Green Run will support RAVE's mission to build small fields for free play and deliver programs that use soccer to inspire youth and strengthen communities across Washington. RAVE Foundation's mission goes beyond building fields. Each year, the organization invests in programs that serve youth in marginalized or under-resourced communities designed to use soccer as a vehicle to support learning and social-emotional wellness, such as soccer camps and clinics, education curriculum, job shadow and internship programs, community grants, as well as partnering with schools to enhance and champion student development. Additionally, RAVE is a partner of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - and is helping them bring their legacy commitment to fruition in an effort to leave the state of Washington with more free-play opportunities after the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Fans wishing to take part in the 2025 Rave Green Run can register at SFCRaveGreenRun.org. This year participants can choose from multiple options and rates including:

Regular Registration is $40 per 5K participant and $25 for Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash. Registration runs through September 4.

Late Registration is also available through September 5, with a charge of $45 per 5K participant and $30 for Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash.

Lastly, fans interested in the race can choose a Race Day Registration on September 7 for $50 per 5K participant and $35 per Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash. The race day registration booth will be located near the race start line.







