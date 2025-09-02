San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31 of the 2025 MLS season.

Dreyer recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal in San Diego FC's 2-1 win on the road against LAFC (Watch MLS Wrap-Up Discuss His Performance Here). The Danish international is now up to a league-best 32 goal contributions in 2025 (14 goals, 18 assists), which include six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. His 32 goal contributions are tied with Zlatan Ibrahimović (2018) for the second-most by a player in their debut season in MLS history, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38 in 2015).

With the victory over LAFC, San Diego won its seventh consecutive road match, tying 2024 FC Cincinnati and 2022 CF Montréal for the longest single-season road winning streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era). San Diego's 56 points are also tied for the second-most by an expansion club in its debut season in MLS history, sitting just a single point shy of LAFC's record 57 points (16-9-9) in 2018. The victory also moves San Diego closer to a full Californian sweep in its first season, as the club sits a perfect 5-0-0 against teams from the state of California this season, including season sweeps of both the LA Galaxy and LAFC.

After falling behind in the first half to LAFC, San Diego equalized in the 33rd minute when Dreyer chipped a pass over the top of the defense to Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who slotted a finish past the goalkeeper. In the 66th minute, Dreyer scored the game-winning goal as 2025 MLS All-Star Jeppe Tverskov played a perfect through ball to the Danish forward, who cut back on to his left foot and saw his deflected effort find the back of the net.

This is the second time Dreyer has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra after previously earning the honor on Matchday 1. San Diego have four different MLS Player of the Matchday wins this season - Dreyer (two), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, and Milan Iloski - as they become the first expansion team to do this since Atlanta United in 2017 (four).

San Diego returns to action following the FIFA international break, as the club hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, September 13 (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC

Matchday 2 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union

Matchday 3 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC

Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United FC

Matchday 5 Pep Biel Charlotte FC

Matchday 6 Djordje Mihailovic Colorado Rapids

Matchday 7 Josef Martínez San Jose Earthquakes

Matchday 8 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Matchday 9 Dániel Sallói Sporting Kansas City

Matchday 10 Sam Surridge Nashville SC

Matchday 11 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC

Matchday 12 Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls

Matchday 13 Tai Baribo (2) Philadelphia Union

Matchday 14 Marco Reus LA Galaxy

Matchday 15 Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC

Matchday 16 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 17 Lionel Messi (2) Inter Miami CF

Matchday 18 Tom Barlow Chicago Fire FC

Matchday 19 João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC

Matchday 20 Milan Iloski San Diego FC

Matchday 21 Evander FC Cincinnati

Matchday 22 Lionel Messi (3) Inter Miami CF

Matchday 23 and 24 Lionel Messi (4) Inter Miami CF

Matchday 25 Evander (2) FC Cincinnati

Matchday 26 Lionel Messi (5) Inter Miami CF

Matchday 27 Alonso Martínez New York City FC

Matchday 28 Luis Muriel Orlando City SC

Matchday 29 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids

Matchday 30 Danny Musovski Seattle Sounders FC

Matchday 31 Anders Dreyer (2) San Diego FC

