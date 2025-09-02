San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31 of the 2025 MLS season.
Dreyer recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal in San Diego FC's 2-1 win on the road against LAFC (Watch MLS Wrap-Up Discuss His Performance Here). The Danish international is now up to a league-best 32 goal contributions in 2025 (14 goals, 18 assists), which include six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. His 32 goal contributions are tied with Zlatan Ibrahimović (2018) for the second-most by a player in their debut season in MLS history, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38 in 2015).
With the victory over LAFC, San Diego won its seventh consecutive road match, tying 2024 FC Cincinnati and 2022 CF Montréal for the longest single-season road winning streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era). San Diego's 56 points are also tied for the second-most by an expansion club in its debut season in MLS history, sitting just a single point shy of LAFC's record 57 points (16-9-9) in 2018. The victory also moves San Diego closer to a full Californian sweep in its first season, as the club sits a perfect 5-0-0 against teams from the state of California this season, including season sweeps of both the LA Galaxy and LAFC.
After falling behind in the first half to LAFC, San Diego equalized in the 33rd minute when Dreyer chipped a pass over the top of the defense to Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who slotted a finish past the goalkeeper. In the 66th minute, Dreyer scored the game-winning goal as 2025 MLS All-Star Jeppe Tverskov played a perfect through ball to the Danish forward, who cut back on to his left foot and saw his deflected effort find the back of the net.
This is the second time Dreyer has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra after previously earning the honor on Matchday 1. San Diego have four different MLS Player of the Matchday wins this season - Dreyer (two), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, and Milan Iloski - as they become the first expansion team to do this since Atlanta United in 2017 (four).
San Diego returns to action following the FIFA international break, as the club hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, September 13 (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC
Matchday 2 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union
Matchday 3 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC
Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United FC
Matchday 5 Pep Biel Charlotte FC
Matchday 6 Djordje Mihailovic Colorado Rapids
Matchday 7 Josef Martínez San Jose Earthquakes
Matchday 8 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matchday 9 Dániel Sallói Sporting Kansas City
Matchday 10 Sam Surridge Nashville SC
Matchday 11 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC
Matchday 12 Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls
Matchday 13 Tai Baribo (2) Philadelphia Union
Matchday 14 Marco Reus LA Galaxy
Matchday 15 Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC
Matchday 16 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 17 Lionel Messi (2) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 18 Tom Barlow Chicago Fire FC
Matchday 19 João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC
Matchday 20 Milan Iloski San Diego FC
Matchday 21 Evander FC Cincinnati
Matchday 22 Lionel Messi (3) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 23 and 24 Lionel Messi (4) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 25 Evander (2) FC Cincinnati
Matchday 26 Lionel Messi (5) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 27 Alonso Martínez New York City FC
Matchday 28 Luis Muriel Orlando City SC
Matchday 29 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids
Matchday 30 Danny Musovski Seattle Sounders FC
Matchday 31 Anders Dreyer (2) San Diego FC
Images from this story
|
San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer
Major League Soccer Stories from September 2, 2025
- Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Fined by MLS for Goal Celebration - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Free Agent Jamaican Defender Damion Lowe - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31 - San Diego FC
- New York Red Bulls Kick off 13th Annual '11 Days of Service' Community Initiative Throughout September - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Anthony Markanich to New Deal - Minnesota United FC
- Forward Ola Brynhildsen Returns to FC Midtjylland Following Mutual Loan Termination - Toronto FC
- Registration Is Now Open to Join Seattle Sounders FC at the 2025 Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish - Seattle Sounders FC
- Ondøej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in August - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Midfielder Braian Ojeda Called by Paraguay for International Duty - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire MLS Veteran Forward Sergio Santos - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Launches 2024 Community Impact Report - Charlotte FC
- Canada and Ecuador to Compete in Interational Friendly this November at BMO Field - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Loans Homegrown Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Serie A Side Parma Calcio 1913 - Inter Miami CF
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 31
- San Diego FC Defeats LAFC 2-1 at BMO Stadium to Sweep Season Series
- San Diego FC Travels to Face LAFC in First-Ever Visit to BMO Stadium Match
- Ten San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty
- San Diego FC Travels to Face LAFC in First-Ever Visit to BMO Stadium