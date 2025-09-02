New York Red Bulls Kick off 13th Annual '11 Days of Service' Community Initiative Throughout September
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
The New York Red Bulls have launched the 13th annual "11 Days of Service," a month-long community initiative running in conjunction with September 11 - the national day of service and remembrance. Rather than just participate in one day of service, players, front office staff, supporters and partners will participate in several different community activations as a tribute to the victims and survivors from the attacks of September 11, 2001.
"Giving back to our community is at the heart of who we are as a club." said Katie Nahoum, Chief Marketing Officer, New York Red Bulls. "Every September, we come together through our month-long community outreach program, '11 Days of Service', to honor those we lost 24 years ago. Together, our staff and partners take part in service projects that lend a helping hand and make a meaningful difference for our neighbors in need."
The "11 Days of Service" initiative begins today at Sports Illustrated Stadium for "Fresh Haircuts" presented by Intermex. Guests will receive haircuts to celebrate going back-to-school.
The following are the events of the "11 Days of Service" program happening throughout September:
Tuesday, September 2 - Fresh Haircuts in partnership with Intermex at Sports Illustrated Stadium
Wednesday, September 3 - Red Bulls player visiting Hackensack Meridian Health
Tuesday, September 9 - Community FoodBank New Jersey with QuickChek
Wednesday, September 10 - 9/11 Day New York City Meal Pack with Evolv at Intrepid New York City
Thursday, September 11 - Red Bulls players and staff to serve lunch to Harrison FD and Harrison PD at Harrison Fire Department
Tuesday, September 16 - Red Bulls players visiting Hospital For Special Surgery in New York City
Wednesday, September 17 - Packing HomeNow Kits with New York City Department of Homeless Services
Thursday, September 18 - GRACE Distribution Day in Summit, NJ
Wednesday, September 24 - BBQ at Covenant House NYC with Toyota
Thursday, September 25 - Love Box Packing with New Jersey Angels at Sports Illustrated Stadium
Tuesday, September 30 - Meal distribution with nourish.NJ in Morristown, NJ
