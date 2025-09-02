Real Salt Lake Midfielder Braian Ojeda Called by Paraguay for International Duty

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda has been selected to represent his home country of Paraguay for upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches, the 25-year-old Ojeda recalled to the Albirroja selection for the first time since October, 2023.

Ojeda will not miss any reg. season games for Real Salt Lake (9-14-4, 31 points, 10th West / 20th Shield), which will host a "mini-preseason" the next few weeks, with four of its next five matches to be played at home beginning with a Sporting Kansas City visit to America First Field in Sandy on Sat., Sept. 13. This weekend's originally scheduled road trip to Seattle has been moved to Sat., Oct. 11, due to the Sounders' advancement in Leagues Cup.

Ojeda looks to contribute to a new era for Paraguay, which saw him make five of his nine all-time senior team caps during qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two-way RSL midfielder last appeared for Paraguay in October, 2023, on the heels of 16 appearances for various Albirroja youth national teams.

A recent goal-scoring hero for RSL, the immense Ojeda scored the game-winning goal in each of RSL's last two victories: the latest on Aug. 6 against Queretaro in Leagues Cup action, just four days after providing.his first-ever professional brace against Atlético San Luis in the same tournament. Just one week earlier, Ojeda scored his first-ever MLS game-winner in the 81st minute back on July 26 against San Jose, giving him four goals in four games, after just two in his previous 75 with RSL.

Ojeda has now made 112 appearances across all competitions for RSL since his September 2022 arrival, a midfield staple with extensive ground coverage, incisive passing forward and an endless engine. Ojeda led RSL in minutes a year ago, and has consistently been one of RSL's top performers this 2025 season across multiple competitions.

Ojeda has appeared in the XI in seven of the last 11 games after missing both June matches, acquiring his green card at the U.S. embassy in his native Paraguay during the June international break and arriving back in Utah at 1:30a on July 5, logging a few final minutes off bench in the 3-2 win over STL.







