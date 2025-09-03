LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Jailson
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced that the club has signed free agent midfielder Jailson through the remainder of the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027. He will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
"We are excited to welcome Jailson to LAFC," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Beyond his quality and versatility on the field, he brings experience, professionalism, and the kind of character that fits with our culture. We are confident he will make an immediate impact and play an important role in our ambitions moving forward."
Jailson, 29, joins the Black & Gold from Celta Vigo of Spain's La Liga, where he made 27 appearances (15 starts) from 2024-2025. Prior to joining Celta Vigo, the defensive midfielder spent two years with Brazilian Série A club Palmeiras, where he made 46 appearances across all competitions from 2022-2023, registering one goal and two assists.
A native of Caçapava do Sul, Brazil, Jailson began his professional career with Brazilian club Chapecoense, making his debut in a Copa do Brasil match against Interporto on March 18, 2015. In January 2016, he signed with Grêimo, where he would spend the next two and a half years, appearing in 113 matches across all competitions and scoring his first professional goal in a 3-3 draw against his former club Chapecoense on June 15, 2016.
In August 2018, Jailson joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe, where he made 63 appearances (48 starts) across all competitions, including eight appearances in the Europa League in 2018-2019. Following his time in Turkey, where he contributed three goals and one assist, Jailson made six appearances (6 starts) in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Pro in 2020, before heading back home to Brazil and signing with Palmeiras.
Name: Jailson
Position: Midfielder
Age: 29
Height: 6'2"
Birthplace: Caçapava do Sul, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil
Last Club: Celta Vigo (Spain)
TRANSACTION: LAFC signs free agent midfielder Jailson for the remainder of the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027.
