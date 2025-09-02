Houston Dynamo FC Sign Free Agent Jamaican Defender Damion Lowe

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent defender Damion Lowe through 2025 with Club options through 2027, the Club announced today. The Jamaican international returns to Major League Soccer after one season with Al-Okhdood Club of the Saudi First Division League.

Lowe will join the Dynamo when he returns from international duty with the Jamaican National Team. Jamaica has two World Cup Qualifying matches versus Bermuda (September 5) and Trinidad and Tobago (September 9) during the September FIFA international window.

"Damion is a tough, physical defender who provides additional depth to our backline as we enter the final stretch of the season," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He brings extensive professional and international experience and provides another option to our backline as we have multiple players returning from injury. We welcome Damion to Houston and look forward to working with him as we push to qualify for the playoffs for the third year in a row."

Lowe is a regular for the Jamaican national team, recording 74 caps, three goals and two assists across various tournaments, including Copa América, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Notably, he served as captain in several matches and helped the Reggae Boyz reach the 2017 Caribbean Cup Final and the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup Final. Lowe was also selected to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI, where he played every single minute in Jamaica's four matches at the tournament, while the team only conceding three goals.

The 32-year-old has totaled 59 MLS regular season and postseason appearances over three seasons in the league with the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF, recording three goals and one assist.

Lowe kicked off his MLS career in Miami, making his MLS debut in February 2022 versus Chicago Fire FC. He helped the team secure their first clean of the season during that match, before going on to secure four more shutouts. The center back also scored a goal and registered an assist during his time with Inter Miami.

The Jamaican then joined the Union ahead of the 2023 season, featuring in 28 regular season matches and three playoff matches. He debuted for Philadelphia in March 2023 in a Concacaf Champions Cup match versus Alianza F.C. and scored his first goal for the club a week later in the second leg against Alianza, which the Union won 4-0.

Prior to playing in MLS, Lowe began his soccer journey with Reading United AC in the PDL (now USL League Two), earning PDL Best XI honors, before being selected in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by the Seattle Sounders, eventually featuring for the club's affiliate the Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship in 2015. He then spent the 2016 season on loan with Minnesota United - then in the North American Soccer League (NASL) - making 29 total appearances and earning a NASL Young Player of the Year nomination. In 2017, the defender joined the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship, where he featured in 18 total matches. Lowe also spent a season with Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship.

Lowe spent two stints abroad, signing with IK Start in Norway in 2017 and Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League in 2020. Lowe made 57 appearances for IK Start, while registering four goals and two assists, and notably, helped the team achieve promotion to the first division in his first season. With Al Ittihad, Lowe made 32 appearances and became the first Jamaican to feature in the Egyptian league.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Damion Lowe through 2025 with Club options through 2027.

DAMION LOWE BIO:

NAME: Damion Lowe

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: May 5, 1993 (32)

BIRTHPLACE: Kingston, Jamaica

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 3 in.

WEIGHT: 175 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Al-Okhdood Club (Saudi Pro League)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Jamaica







