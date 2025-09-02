Minnesota United Signs Defender Anthony Markanich to New Deal
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Anthony Markanich to a new contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029.
"Since joining the team last August, Anthony has made an immediate impact on both the offensive and defensive sides of the pitch," said Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "His commitment to his teammates and the coaching staff paired with his competitive drive and desire to grow as a player are important factors that have helped Minnesota United find success this season. We are thrilled to keep him here in Minnesota."
"I'm excited to continue to make Minnesota my home, and play in front of these amazing fans," said defender Anthony Markanich. "I want to thank the coaching, technical staff and my teammates for trusting me and helping me grow as a player. This team is building something special and I'm excited to be a part of this group."
Markanich has appeared in 36 games across all competitions, including 23 starts, for the Loons since joining the club in August 2024. He has scored nine goals and recorded two assists in 2,026 minutes. Markanich joined Minnesota United after having made 32 game appearances across all competitions with St. Louis CITY SC since the CITY side acquired the 24-year-old from the Colorado Rapids in August of 2023. The defender notably started and played all 90 minutes in the Concacaf Champions Cup leg one match of the First Round - an eventual 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC in February.
The defender began his career in MLS after being selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft 2022 by the Rapids. Markanich signed a contract with the Rapids and made his Major League Soccer debut on May 23, 2022 when he started and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. In total with the Rapids, he made 17 game appearances across all competitions.
Collegiately, Markanich played four seasons at Northern Illinois University and was a three-time First-Team All-MAC honoree, where he made 67 appearances for the Huskies, scoring 17 goals and providing 24 assists, with his assists notably being tied for second-most in program history.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Anthony Markanich to a new contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029.
