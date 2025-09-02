Inter Miami CF Loans Homegrown Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Serie A Side Parma Calcio 1913

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today it has loaned Homegrown Player Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026. Parma will also hold an option to purchase the midfielder.

Cremaschi, 20, became the fifth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for Club's the First Team in November 2022. He went on to become the first Academy product to reach the 100 appearances milestone, totalling 107 appearances across all competitions while contributing eight goals and nine assists. Notably, Cremaschi was an important player in clinching the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.

Cremaschi initially joined Inter Miami in August 2021 and rapidly ascended through the Club's youth ranks. He starred at the U-17 level, where he helped guide the team to the GA Cup semifinal and earned an MLS NEXT All-Star nod.The midfielder also excelled at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Inter Miami CF II in 2022, making his professional debut and going on to tally five goals and one assist in just 743 minutes of play across 13 appearances, eight of them starts.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF loans Homegrown Player Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026.







