Forward Ola Brynhildsen Returns to FC Midtjylland Following Mutual Loan Termination
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club and forward Ola Brynhildsen have mutually agreed to a loan termination, effectively immediately. Brynhildsen will now return to FC Midtjylland of the Danish Superliga.
"We want to thank Ola for his efforts during his time with us this season. Ola faced many challenges, on and off the pitch, throughout the season, but he always worked diligently to contribute to the group," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "At this time, we have mutually decided to part ways, with Ola being presented with an opportunity back in Europe, and our desire to prioritize other attacking personnel currently within the group for the remainder of the season. We wish Ola the best in his next chapter."
Brynhildsen, 26, joined Toronto FC on loan from FC Midtjylland on February 15, 2025, and made his debut when he came on as a substitute against Orlando City SC on March 1. The Bćrum, Norway native made 21 appearances and scored two goals in MLS regular season action.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC and forward Ola Brynhildsen mutually agree to a loan termination effective September 2, 2025.
