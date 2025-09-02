Sporting KC Weekly

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Coming off a 4-2 win over Colorado, Sporting Kansas City will host Austin FC at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in the club's annual Kick Childhood Cancer theme night.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand seats, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four hot dogs for only $100.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a SKCvATX watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 4 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Sunday.

Sporting KC forward Daniel Salloi is one of four candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday in Major League Soccer after scoring the game-tying goal in the club's 4-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Fans can cast votes on X with the winner to be announced by MLS on Wednesday.

Fans can secure tickets to upcoming Sporting Kansas City and Sporting Kansas City II home matches at a 20% discount with the promo code LABORDAY25 on SeatGeek until midnight tonight. The promo code is valid on one purchase with a maximum savings of $25.

Children's Mercy Park will host a funeral service for Kansas City, Kansas Police Officer Hunter Simoncic at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The service is open to the public with the Blue 2 parking lot (accessible via State Ave.) opening at 7:30 a.m. and stadium gates opening at 8 a.m. The service will be streamed live on the Unified Government's YouTube channel.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Thursday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including the new Sporting Kansas City Gaming pre-match top.

Two Sporting Kansas City players are on international duty this week during the FIFA match window and both will be in action on Friday in international friendlies played in Europe. Defender Ian James has joined the United States Under-17 Men's National Team, who will take on the Netherlands at noon CT on Friday. Midfielder Zorhan Bassong is with the Canada Men's National Team as they face Romania at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

Late registration will close on Friday for Pre-K division during the fall season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo., and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

The 2025 Sporting Classic presented by Verizon will be played Friday through Sunday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo. and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kan. The annual youth soccer tournament features nearly 200 boys and girls teams from six states competing in U-9 through U-15 age divisions.

The Sporting KC Academy will kick off the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend by hosting SC Wave on Saturday and St. Louis Scott Gallagher on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday's schedule kicks off at 9 a.m. CT with the U-15's and U-18's taking the field before the U-16's play at noon. Sunday's doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. CT with the U-15's and U-16's in action, followed by the U-18's match at 3 p.m.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro regular season at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday against the Real Monarchs at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and the Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

