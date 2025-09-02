Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Fined by MLS for Goal Celebration
Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati for making an inappropriate gesture in the 87th minute of Charlotte FC's match against the New England Revolution on August 30th.
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
