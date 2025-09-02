Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Fined by MLS for Goal Celebration
MLS Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Fined by MLS for Goal Celebration

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release


NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati for making an inappropriate gesture in the 87th minute of Charlotte FC's match against the New England Revolution on August 30th.

Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from September 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central