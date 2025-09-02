Canada and Ecuador to Compete in Interational Friendly this November at BMO Field

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







On November 13, BMO Field will play host to the men's national soccer teams for Canada and Ecuador. The two World-Cup qualified teams will go head-to-head in one of the last international friendlies on the pitch before the stadium welcomes the largest tournament in the world for six matches in June.

The match, presented by MLSE, SPORTFIVE and Lions Sports & Media, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and OneSoccer will broadcast it live. This matchup marks the second time Canada will play Ecuador in its history, dating back to Ecuador's first match ever in Canada on June 1, 2011, which resulted in a 2-2 draw at BMO Field.

"We are excited to once again partner with Canada Soccer to bring top international football to BMO Field in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Chris Shewfelt, VP Business Operations, MLSE. "Together with the federation, our goal is to deliver top opponents as they prepare to play the best competition in the world next summer, and we are proud to have been able to host top European, African and now South American opponents here at BMO Field this year."

Last month, Canada Soccer's Men's National Team achieved their highest FIFA ranking in team history at 28 th in the world, following this summer's appearances in The Canadian Shield tournament and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Ecuador is currently ranked in the top 25 th in the world and has already secured its qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking its fifth World Cup appearance. Ecuador is also second in CONMEBOL's 2026 World Cup Qualifying standings.

"We are honored to once again help bring world-class international soccer to Toronto. The upcoming match between Ecuador and Canada is a testament to SPORTFIVE's ongoing commitment to growing the game and delivering unforgettable experiences for fans," said Eduardo Borges, President, Football Americas, SPORTFIVE. "Together with Lions, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the Canadian Soccer Association, and the Ecuadorian Football Federation, we have built a strong partnership that unites nations, engages communities, and showcases the very best of the sport-on and off the pitch."

"At Lions Sports & Media, we are truly proud to bring Ecuador to face Canada, knowing the huge Ecuadorian community that calls Toronto - and many other parts of Canada - home," said Martin Rey, Vice President, Lions Sports & Media. "It's a special joy to showcase two World Cup-bound teams, giving fans here the chance to feel the passion, the pride, and the thrill of seeing their national team up close."

Tickets will be available to the general public starting September 12, 2025 at BMOfield.com. The match will air live on OneSoccer as well as online at  OneSoccer.ca  and through the OneSoccer app.

Team Quotes:

"Playing at home means so much to this group. It's an opportunity to feel the nation rally behind us, fueling our team as we continue to build on the movement we've created. We're excited to have another electric Toronto crowd as we close out our final matches before the World Cup year begins. " - Jesse Marsch, MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men's National Team

"For us, it's an important challenge to face Canada. This friendly match will help us continue growing as a team and prepare for what's ahead. We hope to see many Ecuadorians in the stadium - we want La Tri to always be close to its fans and to feel that support that motivates us for the challenges to come." - Francisco Egas, President of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation







Major League Soccer Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.