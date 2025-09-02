LA Galaxy Weekly
LOS ANGELES - After earning third place in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, September 6 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday's match marks the 45th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 18-14-12. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 14-14-12 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, LA and Houston played to a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12. In 21 MLS regular season road matches played against Houston, the LA Galaxy hold an all-time record of 7-10-4. In the last league meeting between the two teams at Shell Energy Stadium, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 19, 2024. In three career matches played against Houston, Gabriel Pec has recorded two goals and one assist.
LA Galaxy Run of Form
Recently, the Galaxy has been strong at home, with a 7-3-1 record in the last 11 matches at Dignity Health Sports Park since June, outscoring opponents 23-14 during that span. Joseph Paintsil has been a key contributor, with eight goals and two assists in his last 11 home games since May 31.
