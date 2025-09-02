Ondøej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Ondøej Lingr and forward Ezequiel Ponce were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 31, the league announced today. The inclusion marks Lingr's third selection of the season and Ponce's second.

The Dynamo moved closer to the playoff line after defeating St. Louis CITY SC 3-2 on the road behind Ponce's eighth goal of the season and midfielder Duane Holmes' first Dynamo goal. Additionally, Lingr finished the night with three key passes, a 90 percent passing completion rate and his third assist of the season.

Houston opened the scoring in the 20th minute when a beautifully taken free kick from midfielder Jack McGlynn found the head of Ponce in the center of the box. Notably, the goal was Ponce's second against St. Louis, as he scored the winner, and only goal, the last time these two teams met in June.

The Dynamo doubled their lead in the 50th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey attempted to find Ponce in the box with a cross from the right flank but instead found the back of the net following a deflection from a St. Louis defender.

Holmes then sealed the deal and scored Houston's final goal of the night in the 72nd minute after capitalizing on St. Louis error. Lingr recovered a poor pass from St. Louis' backline and found Holmes at the far post for his first goal in orange.

Notably, the result also marked a major career milestone for head coach Ben Olsen, who earned his 150th career MLS regular season win. The veteran currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Lingr (Matchday 9, 10 and 31) and Ponce (Matchday 22 and 31) are two of nine players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Artur (Matchday 29), McGlynn (Matchday 7, 14 and 28), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 22), Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13 and 21), Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16) and Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15). Olsen was also named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 and 22.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, to host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.







