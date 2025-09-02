Charlotte FC Launches 2024 Community Impact Report

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the launch of its second annual Community Impact Report, highlighting community impact across the Carolinas led by the Club and partners in 2024.

The Charlotte FC 2024 Community Impact Report can be found on the Club's Community webpage and is accessible for download.

"Fueled by the vision of David and Nicole Tepper, we are so proud of how Charlotte FC has become not only a pillar of performance on the pitch, but also a leader in community engagement across the Carolinas," said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Through the community initiatives we've executed in collaboration with our partners, we're able to share the joy of soccer while also increasing access to the sport and providing essential supplies and support to those in need."

THE IMPACT

Charlotte FC aspires to be a Club that defines our success by winning on the pitch, serving our community and growing our impact across the Carolinas. Below are key community benchmarks hit in 2024:

7,400,000 active minutes played by youth across CLTFC programming

22,300+ school supplies donated

3,243 youth served through Camps & Clinics

5,224 match tickets donated to the community and nonprofit organizations TOGETHER WITH PARTNERS

In conjunction with our valued partners, we expanded the Greater Goals program, added three mini pitches in our Pitches for Progress initiative, and enhanced our Camps & Clinics programming. Our Unified Team reached new heights, and the annual School Year Kick-off event provided valuable resources to Title I students and their families. When Hurricane Helene struck our states, we banded together with many others to support the communities impacted across the Carolinas.

Listed below are the 2024 partners that joined us in bringing their vision and commitment to these shared values and initiatives.

Founding Partners

Ally Financial

Atrium Health

Daimler Truck North America

Rugs.comOfficial Community Partners

Adidas

Bojangles

Coca-Cola Consolidated

HoneywellSupporting Community Partners

Anheuser-Busch

BODYARMOR Sports Drink

Dominos

The Downer Law Firm

Harris Teeter

Lance

Southern Star Distilling

