Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2025 Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced Tuesday that the Club has exercised contract options on five players as they aim to return to the postseason in 2026. The Dynamo declined options on 10 players, and an additional 14 are on guaranteed contracts. These moves leave the team with 19 players on the roster as the offseason begins.

"We are disappointed to fall short of our goal of qualifying for the playoffs for a third consecutive season," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "As we conclude the 2025 season, we've made the decision to part ways with several players who have contributed to our success in recent years, including winning the 2023 U.S. Open Cup and setting the Club's point record in 2024. We are grateful for their effort and commitment to our Club and community and wish them the best in the next step of their careers. We are now singularly focused on improving next season's team, returning to the playoffs and putting ourselves in a position to compete for trophies."

Houston exercised 2026 contract options for the following five (5) players:

MF Artur

DF Griffin Dorsey

GK Blake Gillingham

FW Nelson Quiñónes

MF Brooklyn Raines

Houston declined 2026 contract options for the following 10 players:

FW Stephen Annor

DF Obafemi Awodesu

DF Ethan Bartlow

MF Erik Dueñas

DF Michael Halliday

MF Sebastian Kowalczyk

DF Damion Lowe

FW Sergio Santos

DF Daniel Steres

MF Júnior Urso

The following player is currently on loan:

DF Kieran Sargeant (Lexington SC)

Houston is currently negotiating with the following two (2) players about their return to the team for the 2026 campaign:

DF Pablo Ortiz

FW Amine Bassi

The following three (3) players enter free agency this offseason:

DF Franco Escobar

FW Gabe Segal

GK Andrew Tarbell

The Dynamo enter the offseason with the following 19 players under contract:

MF Artur

DF Felipe Andrade

FW Exon Arzú

GK Jonathan Bond

DF Antônio Carlos

DF Griffin Dorsey

FW Lawrence Ennali

GK Blake Gillingham

MF Duane Holmes

MF Ondřej Lingr

GK Jimmy Maurer

MF Jack McGlynn

FW Toyosi Olusanya

FW Ezequiel Ponce

FW Nelson Quiñónes

MF Brooklyn Raines

MF Sebastian Rodriguez

MF Diadié Samassékou

DF Erik Sviatchenko

Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeepers (3): Jonathan Bond, Blake Gillingham, Jimmy Maurer

Defenders (4): Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko

Midfielders (7): Artur, Duane Holmes, Ondřej Lingr, Jack McGlynn, Brooklyn Raines, Sebastian Rodriguez, Diadié Samassékou

Forwards (5): Exon Arzú, Lawrence Ennali, Toyosi Olusanya, Ezequiel Ponce, Nelson Quiñónes







