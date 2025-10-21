Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2025 Season
Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced Tuesday that the Club has exercised contract options on five players as they aim to return to the postseason in 2026. The Dynamo declined options on 10 players, and an additional 14 are on guaranteed contracts. These moves leave the team with 19 players on the roster as the offseason begins.
"We are disappointed to fall short of our goal of qualifying for the playoffs for a third consecutive season," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "As we conclude the 2025 season, we've made the decision to part ways with several players who have contributed to our success in recent years, including winning the 2023 U.S. Open Cup and setting the Club's point record in 2024. We are grateful for their effort and commitment to our Club and community and wish them the best in the next step of their careers. We are now singularly focused on improving next season's team, returning to the playoffs and putting ourselves in a position to compete for trophies."
Houston exercised 2026 contract options for the following five (5) players:
MF Artur
DF Griffin Dorsey
GK Blake Gillingham
FW Nelson Quiñónes
MF Brooklyn Raines
Houston declined 2026 contract options for the following 10 players:
FW Stephen Annor
DF Obafemi Awodesu
DF Ethan Bartlow
MF Erik Dueñas
DF Michael Halliday
MF Sebastian Kowalczyk
DF Damion Lowe
FW Sergio Santos
DF Daniel Steres
MF Júnior Urso
The following player is currently on loan:
DF Kieran Sargeant (Lexington SC)
Houston is currently negotiating with the following two (2) players about their return to the team for the 2026 campaign:
DF Pablo Ortiz
FW Amine Bassi
The following three (3) players enter free agency this offseason:
DF Franco Escobar
FW Gabe Segal
GK Andrew Tarbell
The Dynamo enter the offseason with the following 19 players under contract:
MF Artur
DF Felipe Andrade
FW Exon Arzú
GK Jonathan Bond
DF Antônio Carlos
DF Griffin Dorsey
FW Lawrence Ennali
GK Blake Gillingham
MF Duane Holmes
MF Ondřej Lingr
GK Jimmy Maurer
MF Jack McGlynn
FW Toyosi Olusanya
FW Ezequiel Ponce
FW Nelson Quiñónes
MF Brooklyn Raines
MF Sebastian Rodriguez
MF Diadié Samassékou
DF Erik Sviatchenko
Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:
Goalkeepers (3): Jonathan Bond, Blake Gillingham, Jimmy Maurer
Defenders (4): Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko
Midfielders (7): Artur, Duane Holmes, Ondřej Lingr, Jack McGlynn, Brooklyn Raines, Sebastian Rodriguez, Diadié Samassékou
Forwards (5): Exon Arzú, Lawrence Ennali, Toyosi Olusanya, Ezequiel Ponce, Nelson Quiñónes
