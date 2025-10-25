San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Historic First-Ever Playoff Match at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that its historic first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs match, presented by Sharp HealthCare, is officially sold out. More than 30,000 fans will pack Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 26, as SDFC hosts the Portland Timbers in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 series. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC playoff scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare, celebrating another milestone moment in the Club's historic debut campaign.

"This sellout is a testament to the passion of San Diego," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Our city has embraced this Club in a way that's truly special. This city has shown up for San Diego FC every step of the way and Sunday night will be another unforgettable chapter in what's already been a historic first season."

Fans attending Sunday's match are encouraged to:

- Arrive Early: Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:00 p.m. PT to experience an unforgettable pre-match show.

- Fans can pre-purchase parking in advance to save time and money for a seamless arrival experience.

- Use Public Transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line offers direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can also take advantage of rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones near the venue.

- Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

SDFC earned homefield advantage in Round One after finishing first in the Western Conference during its inaugural MLS regular season, setting an expansion-team record with 19 wins and 63 points.

Game 2 of the series will be played in Portland on Saturday, Nov. 1, and if necessary, SDFC would host Game 3 at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, presented by California Bank & Trust.

Sunday's match will mark the third-ever meeting between SDFC and Portland. The two sides played to a 0-0 draw on Aug. 23 at Snapdragon Stadium in their first encounter, before SDFC handed the Timbers a 4-0 loss on MLS Decision Day at Providence Park on Oct. 18.

Match Timeline:

- 2:30 PM - Parking Lot Opens

- 2:30 - 5:30 PM - SDFC Fan Fest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences

- 4:30 PM - Media Will Call Opens

- 4:30 PM - Media Gates Open

- 4:30 PM - Stadium Gates Open

- 5:50 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin

- 6:15 PM - Special Pre-Match Show Starts

- 6:30 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers

For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of San Diego FC's historic first Playoff match, visit SanDiegoFC.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.