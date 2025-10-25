Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce Winners for 2025 Player Awards

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced the winners of the club's 2025 Player Awards on Saturday, with midfielder Sebastian Berhalter receiving the Player of the Year award for the first time in his career.

Player of the Year: Sebastian Berhalter

Berhalter has taken a big step forward as one of the 'Caps key players in 2025.

By many metrics, the 24-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in MLS this season, showcasing his wide range of playmaking while providing defensive cover in the middle of the park. Berhalter's incredible growth this year has seen him ascend to second in assists for the club in the MLS era and enter the top 10 in appearances during the club's MLS era. Across all competitions, the midfielder has recorded a career-high 23 goal contributions so far (eight goals, team-leading 15 assists) and has started 36 of his 42 appearances, showcasing his importance to Jesper Sørensen's style of play.

Some of Berhalter's notable moments throughout the year include his performances against Inter Miami CF in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup as well as a run of 11 goal contributions in eight matches from August to October that culminated with his first career brace against San Jose Earthquakes, earning him MLS Player of the Matchday honours. He also earned four selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday (Matchday 4, Matchday 25, Matchday 33, Matchday 38).

His outstanding performances for club throughout the year earned him recognition on the big stage, as he was named to the Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI, was a first-time MLS All-Star, and received his first call-up to the United States' men's national team (USMNT), becoming a key piece of their run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final during the summer.

A panel of media selected finalists defender Tristan Blackmon, forward Brian White, as well as Berhalter for Player of the Year. Berhalter was then voted for the award by fans through an online poll.

Humanitarian of the Year: Brian White

Time and time again, White has shown to be a big part of the club's impact in the Vancouver community, always taking time to acknowledge fans.

Earlier in the season, White invited Special Olympics BC, Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, as well as Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of BC to home matches at BC Place, where they experienced the match in a suite, and had the opportunity to meet him post-match on the pitch and take photos. Members of each organization presented White with the award prior to a training session at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre, where each had a moment to speak about the importance of White's impact on their organization and what his support has personally meant to them.

White also made a donation to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation to help renovate the Whitecaps FC playroom and support their child life team to help create enhanced child and family-friendly spaces as well as programming to support environments where children can feel safe and families can experience the highest quality care for their loved ones.

Whitecaps FC's community and social impact staff selected White as the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year.

Jock MacDonald Unsung Hero: Tate Johnson

Johnson has gone stride for stride in his first MLS season, defying rookie expectations by playing a key role in Vancouver's backline.

The University of North Carolina product has made 29 starts and 39 appearances across all competitions this season, coming up with several key interventions in big moments, including his challenge at Orlando City SC in October which led to Thomas Müller's memorable game-winner. On the offensive side of the game, Johnson recorded two assists and scored his first professional goal in the 2-0 home win over CF Montréal in March.

In memory of Jock MacDonald's dedication to the club, the Unsung Hero Award was created in 2005. Jock was a founding member of the 86ers soccer club and a key to resurrecting professional soccer in Vancouver. His gracious personality and contributions were an important part of the club's success. The Jock MacDonald Unsung Hero Award is presented annually to a player that demonstrates these values.

The club's supporter groups - Coastal Guardians, Couch Ultras, Prawnsiders, Rain City Brigade, Southsiders, The Sisters, and Vancouver Albion - selected Johnson through a vote as the 2025 recipient.

Domenic Mobilio Golden Boot: Brian White

In honour of the late Domenic Mobilio, the club's all-time leading goalscorer, the Domenic Mobilio Golden Boot is given annually to the leading goalscorer during MLS regular season play.

Forward Brian White won the award for a fourth time with a career-high 16 goals during the 2025 MLS regular season. The product of Flemington, New Jersey, who earned a first-time MLS All-Star selection this year, has also added six goals in Concacaf Champions Cup and TELUS Canadian Championship action. At the time of writing, White sits fourth in the all-time goalscorers list with 77, one away from equaling Jason Jordan for third and two away from equaling John Catliff for second.

In addition, the USMNT international became the first player in the club's MLS era to score four goals in a match and the 18th in league history when he did so against Austin FC in April, securing his third career MLS Player of the Matchday honour in the process.

Most Promising Player: Édier Ocampo

Ocampo has enjoyed a breakout year in his second season with the Blue and White.

The Colombian youth international, who was acquired via transfer as a U-22 Initiative signing from Atlético Nacional, has started 37 of his 42 appearances across all competitions this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Ocampo ranked in the top 4% among fullbacks for blocks during the regular season. At the other end of the pitch, the Colombian scored three goals, including a belting finish at CF Monterrey in the 'Caps run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, and added three assists. He also earned two MLS Team of the Matchday selections during the regular season (Matchday 9, Matchday 35).

Ocampo was voted for the award by a panel of media.

BMO RESP Academy Player: Charlie Rogers

A defender from Delta, BC, Rogers joined the Whitecaps FC MLS Academy in 2023 from Coastal FC.

Over the past year, Rogers has demonstrated exceptional dedication, work ethic, discipline, and leadership both on the pitch and in the classroom. Rogers is currently playing for the Whitecaps FC U-18 academy team in MLS NEXT.

BMO will be giving a $1,000 RESP to Rogers for achieving excellence on and off the field. The club's Academy staff chose him for the honour.

WFC2 Player of the Year: Rayan Elloumi

After graduating from the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Rayan Elloumi took a big step forward in 2025.

The 18-year-old started the year in the academy and then signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) in MLS NEXT Pro in June, helping the team secure a second consecutive playoff birth. The product of Edmonton, Alberta tallied an impressive 11 goals and seven assists in 18 appearances with the second team, leading the team in goal contributions.

Elloumi's success with WFC2 earned him a pair of MLS short-term agreements to the first team, making his debut in the away match at Columbus Crew on June 14.

When the calendar turned to September, Elloumi became the eighth WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player and 28th Homegrown to sign a first team contract. The forward has scored two goals in three starts and nine appearances across all competitions for the first team. He also became the first VWFC Homegrown to score on their home debut when he accomplished the feat against Philadelphia Union a day after signing his first team contract. At the international level, Elloumi earned his first call-up to Tunisia's U-23 side, making two appearances in the October international window and scoring on his debut against Iraq.

