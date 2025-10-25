MATCHDAY GUIDE Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 1

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

Monday, October 27 - 6:45 p.m. ET

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Round One Game 1

FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew on Monday, October 27 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET for Round One Game 1 for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Tickets remain at  FCCincinnati.com/Tickets  or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by altafiber for what to know ahead of Monday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

Gates to TQL Stadium opens at 5:15 p.m. on Monday with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m.

AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

FC Cincinnati has qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth year in a row! FCC finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

For more information, visit the Playoffs page here: FCCincinnati.com/playoffs

WEAR ORANGE

Fans attending the match can participate in our stadium-wide Orange Out by wearing any FCC orange merchandise. Fans can also purchase orange merchandise at the TQL Stadium Team Store on matchday to participate.

PREMATCH LIGHT SHOW

Illuminate TQL Stadium during our exclusive Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs synchronized light show on matchday. Make sure you download the FC Cincinnati App and follow the directions. For instructions on how to participate, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Light-Show

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY

Pick up an orange rally towel on your way into TQL Stadium! Rally towels are limited to one per person, while supplies last.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Avenue.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

PREMATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 3:15-5:45 p.m. at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 5:50 p.m. as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The prematch party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

Watch a live pumpkin carving demonstration.

Take the playoffs energy home with a commemorative photo.

Enjoy live music from local artists.

Fuel up before the match with food from local food trucks.

FC Cincinnati merchandise

FC Cincinnati inflatables

Games and activities including cornhole, Kan Jam, spot kick, and a coloring table.

Airbrush and balloon art

FC Cincinnati marketing table

Visit with Tri-State Chevy.

Around 5:50 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums, and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza off Central Parkway provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Inside TQL Stadium, fans will want to be in their seats early for special prematch presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy of the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the  TQL Stadium Team Store  when gates open at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine will be open on special bonus shopping hours on Monday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This weekend only, shop at the TQL Stadium Team Store on Saturday, October 25 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at  FCCGo.com  and can pick up in-store.

TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.







