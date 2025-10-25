Alec Kann to Retire at the End of the Season

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann will retire at the conclusion of the club's 2025 season, the club announced today. Kann, who joined the Orange and Blue ahead of the 2022 season, made 20 appearances for FCC and 126 professional appearances across his 13-year professional career.

The club will recognize Kann ahead of kickoff of Monday's MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 1 against the Columbus Crew. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. from TQL Stadium.

Kann was part of FC Cincinnati's 2023 Supporters' Shield winning squad, and he started every match in the club's run to the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals that season, tied for the club's best-ever finish in the competition.

"We'd like to congratulate Alec on a great career," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "Alec has been a huge part of what we've built at FC Cincinnati. His talent, leadership, and generosity has made a lasting impact on his teammates and our community and we are grateful for his service to the club. We look forward to capping his career with an exciting playoff run."

Kann was a dedicated community servant and strived to make Cincinnati better on and off the field. He has been deeply involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, and he was honored as the club's 2023 Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year for all he did with them and beyond in the community.

Kann has worked within the FC Cincinnati Academy as he has progressed through his coaching licenses, helping with FCC Academy goalkeeper training and development, on and off the field.

The club would like to thank Alec for all his contributions to FC Cincinnati and to the city.

FC Cincinnati host Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Crew on Monday, October 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium and tickets are available now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets. The match will air on Fox Sports 1, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Fox Deportes. Radio will be carried locally on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

